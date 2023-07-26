Where to watch NieR Automata ver1.1a episodes 9 to 12? All streaming platforms explored

NieR Automata ver1.1a, one of the most hyped anime series, has returned to TV with the final part of the season after an indefinite hiatus. Due to the COVID-19 issue, A-1 Pictures had to make the decision to go on an indefinite hiatus in March 2023. However, the wait for the fans is now over.

The anime series happened to release episodes 9 to 12 simultaneously in one go on July 23, 2023. The story of the series caught fans’ eyes with its brilliance of story and animation. This article will focus on where fans can watch their beloved series after so long.

NieR Automata ver1.1a is available on a variety of streaming platforms

NieR Automata ver1.1a episodes 9 to 12 were aired on July 23, 2023, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and Tochigi TV. The final part of the series was later aired on Gunma TV in the evening.

However, there are no worries for the fans who missed the live broadcast because the last four episodes of NieR Automata ver1.1a are now available to watch globally on Crunchyroll. The renowned platform is streaming the anime both in dubbed and subbed versions.

What is NieR Automata ver1.1a about?

2B and 9S as seen NieR Automata ver1.1a (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The game-based series NieR Automata has quickly garnered fans' attention around the world with its anime-original story that is directed by Ryouji Masuyama under the production of A-1 Pictures.

Director Masuyama also engaged himself with the series composition alongside Yoko Taro, who is in charge of the composition of the original game. Also, the genius Jun Nakai, who served as the Chief animation director, designed the character to make it more lively and engaging. MONACA, a specialist studio that specializes in the production of music for video games and anime, was in charge of music composition.

Here is the synopsis of NieR Automata ver1.1a according to Crunchyroll:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa."

It further describes,

"Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena...This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

Final thoughts

After a couple of breaks due to the COVID-19 issue, NieR Automata ver1.1a finally completed the story by airing four episodes consecutively in one go. The plot of the series has taken over the fandom and is creating new fans regularly. The series has given a brief adventure and looked into the stories of the characters.

Fans were so hyped up about the arrival of A2 in the series, and the producers were quite successful in satisfying the fans with their incredible work. Because the story mainly revolves around the androids 2B, 9S, and A2, and as the android soldiers were sent to destroy the invaders from the earth, the truth of the world was revealed through a war.

