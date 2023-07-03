Where to watch Plunderer anime? All streaming platforms explored

Plunderer anime is an action-fantasy anime series based on Minazuki Suu’s manga of the same name. With GEEKTOYS undertaking the animation, Plunderer is directed by Hiroyuki Kanbe who has previously worked on Blue Exorcist and My Hero Academia as the key animator.

Both critics and viewers had conflicting opinions about the show, with some applauding its animation, action, and humor while others criticized its fanservice, gaps in the storyline, and pace.

Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu known to provide streaming options for Plunderer anime

The series gained popularity after the anime aired on local networks in Japan such as Tokyo MX, KBS, TVA, SUN BS11, and AT-X among the list of winter 2020 anime on January 9 and ended on June 25, 2020. Even though it’s been a few years, fans are still looking for websites to find the ecchi-fantasy anime.

The popular streaming platform Crunchyroll, which had merged with Funimation a while ago, is known to provide streaming facility for Plunderer anime along with its vast catalog of anime.

In addition, Hulu Plus subscribers can also enjoy Plunderer along with a few other popular anime series like One Piece and Attack-On-Titan, which is not easily available on other streaming platforms.

Moreover, Plunderer anime is available to stream on Netflix depending on the location of the audience. Additionally, the audience will have the opportunity to rent or buy Plunderer from Google Play and Amazon Instant Video.

More about Plunderer anime

Written and illustrated by Minazuki Suu, Plunderer is set in a world where the life and status of all beings depend on their “count”, which are digits engraved on the body of an individual which represents any number related to that person’s life.

The story revolves around Hina, who goes on a journey in search of the Legendary Red Baron which happens to be her mother’s dying wish.

To build a more detailed mental image, the synopsis of Plunderer anime as given by MyAnimeList reads:

"Alcia is a world governed by "Count": numbers engraved on a person's body, representing any number related to their life. These Counts determine a person's social status and power in Alcia. If a Count reaches zero, the person is sent to the Abyss, a place rumored to be worse than death."

It continues:

"Hina, a traveler whose Count is based on the distance she traveled, witnessed her mother get dragged down into the Abyss. Determined to fulfill her mother's last wishes, she sets off on a journey in search of the legendary Aces—heroes of the war that happened three hundred years ago, bearing a white star next to their Count."

It further adds:

"While wandering around, Hina encounters Licht Bach, a mysterious masked man with negative Count, and Nana, the owner of a tavern. In the midst of having a good time, Hina is tricked into a battle with a military soldier. However, despite his negative count, Licht rescues Hina and reveals that he has another count, one with a white star, one of a legendary Ace."

The manga started serialization in the Shounen Ace magazine from December 26, 2014, to April 26, 2022, and has been collected into 21 volumes containing 83 chapters. Manga fans can head over to the official website of Shounen Ace for the same.

