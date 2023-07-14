Where to watch The Great Cleric anime? All streaming platforms explored

The Great Cleric, also known as Seija Musou: Salaryman, Isekai de Ikinokuru Tame ni Ayumu Michi, is an Isekai anime from the Summer 2023 lineup. Released on July 14, 2023, it is a promising anime that incorporates all the mainstream tropes that fans expect from an Isekai title.

Adapted from Broccoli Lion's Japanese light novel of the same, The Great Cleric was released on the local channels of Japan, such as TBS, TV Hokkaido, and BS11. Since the anime is only available locally, international fans want to know where they can watch or stream it. This article delves into the streaming details of The Great Cleric anime and elaborates on other details regarding the title.

The Great Cleric is available for streaming on Crunchyroll for an international audience

One of the most anticipated Summer 2023 titles, The Great Cleric, was finally released on July 14, 2023, at 1:30 JST on BS11, TBS Tokyo, AT-X, and other local channels. The anime premiered a week ahead of its TV airing on Abema TV in Japan.

Currently, international fans want to know where this anime can be streamed since they don't have access to the aforementioned channels. They won't be denied the pleasures of watching the anime, as sources indicate that Crunchyroll has bought the rights to it. As a result, it will be made available globally on the streaming service. Apparently, Crunchyroll has bought the license to Great Cleric in the USA, India, Canada, the UK, and other countries.

Luciel as seen in The Great Cleric (Image via Yokohama Animation/Cloud Hearts)

Furthermore, the official website of Crunchyroll has announced that the fantasy-Isekai anime, The Great Cleric, is a part of the platform's Summer 2023 simulcast lineup.

Additionally, it can also be streamed on HIDIVE. At present, there's no news of Netflix's or Amazon Prime Video's acquisition of the rights to the anime. Therefore, every Thursday, starting July 14, global fans can tune into Crunchyroll to watch all the episodes of the anime adaptation of Broccoli Lion's light novel.

About the light novel and its adaptations

Broccoli Lion's light novel, known for its exhilarating fantasy and isekai story, was first published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. Later on, it was published by Micro Magazine under the GC Novel imprint. J-Novel Club purchased the license to publish the book in English.

J-Novel Club has described the story thus:

"One moment, a certain salaryman is on cloudnine, that promotion finally within his grasp, and the next, he's keeled over pain, and that was all she wrote. Luckily for him, fate had a bit more to say. A world of magic, monsters, and other such life-shortening entities await his newly reincarnated self for a second shot at life."

It continues,

"With nothing but his past-life experince and sharp business skills to guide him in the foreign lands of Galdaria, he takes up the name Luciel, and vows that his (next) demise will be from naught but old age. And what better way to avoid another gruesome death, than by taking up a nice, cushy job as a healer?"

The story, as described, follows a salaryman who has been reincarnated as Luciel upon his death in the real world. Eventually, he takes up the job of a healer and finds a local town to stay in.

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



The Tv Anime will air in July 2023!



A Salaryman is reincarnated as a healer trying to make money!



English manga release Light Novel Series "Seija Musou" (The Great Cleric) by Lion Broccoli, sime has 2.54 million copies in circulation (including manga).The Tv Anime will air in July 2023!A Salaryman is reincarnated as a healer trying to make money!English manga release @KodanshaManga

Due to the incredible reception shown by the fans, the light novel was adapted into a manga adaptation. Illustrated by Hiiro Akikaze, the manga version of the light novel was serialized on Kodansha's Suiyobi no Sirius manga service starting January 27, 2017. As of now, 12 Tankobon volumes have been collected.

An anime adaptation of the series was also announced on October 7, 2022. Broccoli Lion's novel, The Great Cleric, was adapted into an anime by Yokohama Animation Laboratory and Cloud Hearts. Director Masato Tamagawa, script supervisor Keiichiro Ochi, character designer Guonian Wang, and many others have worked to make the anime series.

Be sure to follow for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.