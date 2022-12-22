Who is Ayane Sakura? Meet Nightfall voice actor from Spy x Family

Spy x Family continues to enjoy phenomenal popularity in the anime community as the show gears up for its upcoming episode 25, which promises to be more action-packed than ever.

Episode 20 saw the debut of Nightfall - the debonaire spy working under Twilight - who instantly made an impression among the fandom, and curiosity has risen about the VA of the character.

Ayane Sakura, who has worked as a voice actor for several anime shows, now joins the Spy x Family cast

Fans will be pleased to know that the lady voicing Nightfall in Spy x Family is none other than the beloved seiyuu, Ayane Sakura. Anime lovers will find her voice familiar, owing to her work in popular anime shows and movies.

Some of her roles include Ochako Uraraka in My Hero Academia, Secre Swallowtail in Black Clover, Gabi Braun in Attack on Titan, Tsubaki Sawabe in Your Lie in April, and Yae Miko in Genshin Impact, and more.

Ayane Sakura began her voice acting career with her debut role in the 2010 anime movie Keroro Gunso the Super Movie: Creation! Ultimate Keroro, Wonder Space-Time Island. She also provided background voices for the popular series, Oreimo. Since then, her seiyuu repertoire has increased phenomenally, with a career spanning over a decade.

Her roles include characters from anime series, movies, and even a number of video games. Besides her primary career as a voice actor, Sakura has also dabbled in J-Pop. She is a member of Afterglow, an all-girl band created as a part of the BanG Dream! multimedia franchise, where she plays Mitake Ran.

In Spy x Family, Sakura gives her voice to Fiona Frost, aka Nightfall. Initially a protégé of Twilight, she now works under him, on Operation Strix and is deeply in love with him as well.

She has learned from the best and has mastered concealing her feelings and emotions from erupting on the surface, but at times, her affection for Loid has gotten the better of her to the point where she is ready to compromise the mission. Nightfall has proven to be a fascinating character and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next.

The next episode of Spy x Family, episode 25, titled First Contact, will come out this Sunday, December 24. You can watch the new episode on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Bilibili, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

We encourage viewers to employ official streaming services to watch the show as it supports the production house and the creators.

