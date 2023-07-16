Who is the Bag-man curse user & what is his ability in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the vibrant characters and intricate plotlines. Each character offers something unique, and the Bag-man curse user is no exception. With a bag concealing his face and powers that keep fans on the edge, he is a character that continues to be a subject of many discussions among fans.

But who is he, and what are the extraordinary abilities he possesses? This article aims to demystify the character and his unique powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga.

Unraveling the mystery of the Bag-covered sorcerer

In the colorful tapestry of characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, the Bag-Man curse user distinguishes himself with his peculiar appearance and unique abilities. His identity remains hidden behind a bag, sparking curiosity about his backstory and the nature of his powers. The bag that obscures his face not only contributes to his mysterious aura but also enhances the suspense around his character.

Toshi @toshitoshi409

Finally they are back! This past is my favorite arc. It’s even more detailed than the original.

Anyway I’m glad to see young Gojo and his friends in motion now!

#JujutsuKaisen Jujutsu Kaisen Ep 25.Finally they are back! This past is my favorite arc. It’s even more detailed than the original.Anyway I’m glad to see young Gojo and his friends in motion now!

In addition to his anonymity, the Bag-Man curse user is also known for his distinct demeanor. Despite the lack of facial expressions, the character exudes a sense of calm and confidence, a testament to his strength and strategic mind. This combination of mystery and demeanor makes him a character that fans love to theorize about and discuss.

In the manga, he takes center stage as a secondary antagonist during Gojo's Past Arc, where his mission is to secure the bounty that Toji placed on Riko's head. This dangerous pursuit immerses him in a high-stakes chase, adding to the tension and drama of the storyline.

Despite his formidable abilities, he is no match for the power of Gojo and ultimately loses the fight.

Understanding the Bag-man curse user's abilities

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Bag-Man Curse User's abilities revolve around the manipulation of curses.

Satoru Gojo vs. Cloning Curse User (Image Via Gege Akutami)

The Bag-man curse user's ability, known as Curse Manipulation, allows him to control and manipulate curses to his advantage. This is a powerful ability that can turn the tide of battle in his favor, making him a formidable opponent.

However, his abilities extend beyond Curse Manipulation. He also possesses a remarkable Cloning Technique, which allows him to create duplicates of himself.

This technique, combined with his ability to manipulate curses, provides him with a strategic edge in combat, making his moves unpredictable and challenging for his opponents to counter.

Final thoughts

Just as a bag conceals the face of the Bag-Man Curse User, the series, too, keeps us in suspense about his true identity and the full extent of his powers. However, one thing is certain: the Bag-Man Curse User, with his curse manipulation abilities and tactical prowess, is a character that adds depth and intrigue to the captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

His character adds a layer of complexity and mystery that makes Jujutsu Kaisen a truly engaging series, keeping fans guessing and always wanting more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.