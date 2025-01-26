Who is Charles Chevalier in Blue Lock? Explained

Fictional soccer players come in all shapes and Blue Lock has an interesting set of characters. Be it the kind ones who want to assist or the rowdy ones who only want to score, the manga captures the perfect picture of the nature of soccer players. One unique type is that of eccentric players, the perfect example of which is PXG's Charles. So, who is Charles Chevalier from Blue Lock?

Charles Chevalier is a midfielder from the Neo-Egoist League's Paris X Gen team. The player is known for his exceptional passing skills that can adapt to anyone's gameplay, which is why he is the heart of his team. Despite having a lousy personality, the player is one of the best ones and the only one, other than Rin, who is on better terms with Shido.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Blue Lock manga series.

Charles' role in Blue Lock's story

Charles as seen in the manga (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura/Kodansha)

Charles was introduced in chapter 244 during the Neo-Egoist League of Blue Lock. His first demeanor was that of an annoying child who considered himself a big shot. However, he soon proved his worth by helping Shido score the first goal in the match between Paris X Gen and Bastard Munchen.

This was also the moment Bastard Munchen realized that the player might be their biggest hurdle as his passes created goals right before the eyes. Charles was originally trained to become Julian Loki's personal passer (the master of Paris X Gen and a French national team player), which shows the training behind his passes.

In the manga, he is currently one of the biggest hurdles for Bastard Munchen to overcome because as soon as the ball lands on his feet, he somehow manages to dribble it and give it to either Shido or Rin in the goal, thus scoring a goal.

Charles' talent and abilities, explored (Speculative)

Charles as seen in the manga (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura/Kodansha)

As a midfielder, Charles from Blue Lock is a gifted player who has skills that a normal soccer player doesn't. While a normal midfielder is known for making normal passes, Charles prefers to make risky ones, showing his experience on the field whenever possible.

During the Paris X Gen vs Bastard Munchen match, Charles' first pass was made in a very risky position as he passed a few Bastard Munchen players in the brink of an eye. His passes eventually led to Shido scoring the first goal of the match.

Charles and Shido as seen in the manga (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura/Kodansha)

This was also the time when it became evident that both Charles and Shido shared a similar personality due to which they are fast friends. Other than Charles, only one player is known who could match Shido, Itoshi Sae.

Charles can also use 'Metavision,' an ability that gives an overall perspective of the field, giving them a few options to calculate the goal. This ability was debuted with Isagi Yoichi and Charles can also utilize it on his will.

Charles as seen in the manga (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura/Kodansha)

Surprisingly, despite being a professional player, Charles has a very lousy personality as he loses motivation too quickly. During the final match of the Neo-Egoist League, after Isagi's goal equalized the score line, Charles demanded to be subbed as he couldn't make any passes to Shido or Rin.

Currently, in the final minutes of Neo-Egoist League's final match, Charles might awaken a new ability. This ability might make him unbeatable on the field: someone who even Isagi Yoichi couldn't match. His impact on the game might not be too much (because, as already explained, he lost his motivation), but his return to the spotlight might be sooner than fans think.

