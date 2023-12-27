Who is Hajun from Record of Ragnarok? Buddha's opponent, explored

Record of Ragnarok is an anime series that is well-known for its incredible character designs that are aesthetically pleasing. There are plenty of characters that come to mind, but one such character is Hajun. He is one of the antagonists and also happens to be Buddha’s arch-nemesis.

Those who are new to this series must be wondering who this character really is. On that note, let’s take a look at his appearance, his role and, most importantly, his abilities in the Record of Ragnarok anime series.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the manga series.

Who is Hajun in the Record of Ragnarok anime series?

Hajun as seen in the anime series (Image via Graphinica)

Hajun is the Legendary Berserker of Helheim and is also known as the Demon Lord of the Sixth Heaven. He appeared when Zerofuku, the God of Mischief was killed and consumed by two dragons. Beelzebub managed to find pieces of Hajun and revived him by implanting him into Zerofuku.

This is how Hajun managed to appear and come back to his original state. His body was initially scattered into many pieces since the body could not withstand its own strength. He is known as the Legendary Berserker of Helheim because he destroyed nearly half the inhabitants of Helheim.

As stated earlier, Hajun is a well-designed antagonist in the Record of Ragnarok anime series. He is quite tall and has a muscular physique with long lilac-colored hair. He has two massive red-colored horns that are jutting out of his head. He also has spikes and other appendages extending from his forearm and shoulder region.

Hajun is so powerful in the Record of Ragnarok series that he nearly destroyed half of the netherworld. He almost defeated Buddha too, which is an incredible feat. He is also considered to be one of the most powerful demons to have ever existed.

Hajun can also make weapons from his own body in the Record of Ragnarok series. These weapons that he creates surpass the capabilities of the Divine Weapons as well.

Hajun using Heaven Piercing Demon Drill (Image via Graphinica)

His tolerance to pain and stamina is fearsome. He showed absolutely no signs of pain when he cut his own arm off. Furthermore, he was cut into two halves by his rival Buddha in the Record of Ragnarok series. Despite this, Hajun managed to endure the pain and execute one last attack before his final breath.

He even has a few techniques that shocked the fan base, since he managed to do quite well against someone like Buddha. His Heaven Piercing Demon Drill technique allows him to create a whip-like sword from his body that is rotated at a faster rate, which creates a massive drill. This technique broke through Buddha’s Ahimsa and managed to scratch his left eye.

Hajun using Blazing Glory in Record of Ragnarok (Image via Graphinica)

The reason why Hajun amputated his arm was for a technique known as Blazing Glory. His amputated arm becomes an extremely powerful weapon. He swung it with full force, which managed to destroy Buddha’s staff and scythe.

An interesting fact about Hajun is that he is inspired by a being known as Mara, who was a demon in Buddhism that attempted to stop Buddha from achieving enlightenment.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.