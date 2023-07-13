Did Buddha win in Record of Ragnarok season 2? Explained

The sixth round of the Record of Ragnarok tournament featured a clash between Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, and Zerofuku, the formidable God of Misfortune. The intense battle unfolded as both contenders demonstrated their strength and skill. However, Buddha's unwavering compassion and profound understanding of human nature ultimately tipped the scales in his favor, securing his victory in this closely contested bout.
Season 2 of Record of Ragnarok premiered on Netflix in January 2023. Continuing from where the first season left off, the gods and humans remain locked in an intense battle. In the second part of season 2, the latest episode concluded with Buddha securing a win for humanity by defeating Zerofuku.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Record of Ragnarok series.
The second part of Record of Ragnarok season 2 sees an epic battle between Buddha and the God of Misfortune
Buddha initiated the confrontation by attempting to reason with Zerofuku, yet the God of Misfortune was too consumed by his own bitterness and hopelessness. Recognizing the futility of his dialogs, Buddha switched gears and engaged in combat mode, leveraging his superior agility and technique to gradually weaken Zerofuku.
As the fight continued, the God of Misfortune underwent a monstrous transformation, which was fueled by his own overwhelming negative emotions. Despite Buddha's ability to match the monster's strength, he sustained injuries and began to feel exhausted.
Just as defeat loomed over Buddha, a sudden breakthrough emerged. In that moment of revelation, he realized that Zerofuku's greatest vulnerability lay within his own self-hatred. With compassionate intent, Buddha extended a helping hand to Zerofuku, enabling the God of Misfortune to release his pent-up anger and despair at long last.
Following this, Zerofuku's negative emotions vanished, and this caused him to revert back to his original form. Taking opportunity of the situation, Buddha swiftly defeated him with a single blow, granting humanity their third triumph in the Ragnarok tournament.
The victory of Buddha over Zerofuku in Record of Ragnarok season 2 marked a significant turning point for mankind. It demonstrated that even the most powerful deities could be overcome through acts of compassion and understanding. This triumph instilled hope in humanity, fueling their determination to succeed in the tournament and ultimately avoid annihilation.
Buddha's victory not only represented a triumph for him personally but also showcased his mastery of the teachings of Buddhism and his ability to overcome even formidable foes. As such, this momentous achievement served as a testament to his unwavering dedication and profound understanding of the principles he espoused. By conquering such formidable adversaries, Buddha demonstrated his unparalleled strength
What to expect next in Record of Ragnarok?
During the post-credit scene of Record of Ragnarok Season 2 episode 15, Zeus was livid because the humans emerged victorious. In the upcoming match, he will depend on the Gods to secure a win. Meanwhile, Hades would offer to take on the humans in combat, which is why it will be intriguing to witness if humanity can sustain their winning streak. Should they indeed prevail once again, Buddha's triumph over Zerofuku would undeniably play a significant role in their success.
The tournament's outcome in Record of Ragnarok holds immense significance for humanity's future. If the gods emerge victorious, it would lead to humanity's demise. However, if humanity prevails, it signifies their achievement of equal status with the gods.
In summation
The sixth round of the Record of Ragnarok tournament marked a crucial turning point in the series. Buddha's triumph demonstrated humanity's ability to overcome even the mightiest of gods, instilling hope that they could secure victory and preserve their existence in this epic contest.
Thus, the upcoming seventh round holds immense anticipation among fans since its outcome is poised to shape the fate of humanity profoundly.
