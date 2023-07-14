Who Is Waka Inoue? The idol on Gojo's wallpaper in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, explained

On July 13, 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 was released, and viewers of the anime series saw some incredible developments in Gojo's Past arc. It was also made clear in this episode where the Gojo Past arc will go in the following three episodes and what will be the episodes' main themes.

With that, viewers have been praising the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 thus far for its incredible story and animation. Also, the way each character was introduced, particularly how Gojo was depicted in the two episodes, has been widely praised by fans.

However, as the most recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 aired, there was a scene that drew everyone's attention: Waka Inoue's wallpaper on Gojo's phone. As a result, fans of the series have taken to the internet in droves. However, some are curious about Waka Inoue and want to know about her.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2, Gojo set Waka Inoue as his phone wallpaper

A still of Gojo and Riko in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 (Image via MAPPA)

As the second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 began, Gojo and Geto had already defeated two Q members, resulting in the collapse of the Q organization. Following that, fans witnessed Toji Fushiguro and Shiu Kong conversing. In the next scene, viewers saw Amanai Riko, her caretaker Misato Kuroi, Gojo, and Geto together.

However, Gojo and Geto were seen goofing around as Riko began to say that Tengen is him and she is Tengen and that her soul, will, and heart will live on forever. In the middle of Riko's speech, viewers saw Geto asking Gojo if he had changed his phone wallpaper, to which Gojo grinned and said it was Waka Inoue. This conversation prompter fans of the series to learn more about Waka Inoue.

Who is Waka Inoue?

Gojo showing Waka Inoue's wallpaper to Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Waka Inoue is a Japanese idol, tarento, and actress. She was born in Meguro, Tokyo, to actress Kyoko Saga and was named Naoko Niimura. Waka began her career as a gravure idol in 2002 and later produced several DVDs through 2006.

She also appeared in many films, commercials, radio shows, and series such as Arakawa Under the Bridge, Specialist, Divorce Lawyer Special, and many more. Furthermore, Waka made a brief cameo appearance in Detective Conan once as herself in episode 488: The Devil of the TV Station.

Final thoughts

As the second episode of season 2 of the series arrived, fans were treated to some entertaining scenes. Not only that, but Mangaka Gege Akutami appears to have given a hint about the type of girl that Gojo likes. As soon as Gojo mentioned Waka, the actress became a Twitter trend.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 is set to be released on July 20, 2023. It will focus on Riko being taken to Jujutsu High, but Toji will also play a key role in the next episode. In addition, Kento Nanami and Yu Haibara are also expected to make an appearance.

