Who are the Kakushi in Demon Slayer? Exploring the brigade

Most Demon Slayer Corps members are placed under designated ranks based on their performance, ability, and the number of demons they have slain. From its lowest position, Mizunoto, to its highest-ranking class, Hashira, each individual plays an important role in eradicating demons.

The Demon Slayer Corps also has a separate brigade of non-combatant members called the Kakushi. These individuals not only work as attendants to the ranked combatants but also play a major role in sustaining the organization's stability.

The Demon Slayer Corps cannot run smoothly without the Kakushi

A female Kakushi requesting permission from Kanao Tsuyuri to enter the Butterfly Mansion (Image via Ufotable)

Kakushi (隠), the Kanji used for the brigade’s name, literally translates to “hidden.” Other meanings include “conceal,” “secret,” “cover,” and “hiding,” which all reflect its line of work.

The Kakushi is responsible for several tasks, like providing assistance to the members of the corps, especially the ranked combatants, the Hashira, and the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.

The brigade is primarily the cleanup crew of the corps. Its members are tasked with cleaning up the battlefield in the aftermath of a skirmish, escorting wounded combatants to the Butterfly Mansion, and more. They are praised for their expert craftsmanship, as they can repair the damage made to the uniforms with their exceptional sewing skills.

こんげえ🔞🐏 @brainrotforever why didn't any of you tell me that the kakushi took some inspiration from pre-modern firefighters why didn't any of you tell me that the kakushi took some inspiration from pre-modern firefighters https://t.co/i8Yz1KXBiN

However, their most important job as a Kakushi is to escort members of the corps to and from the Swordsmith Village when needed. As the secrecy of the village is highly valued by the organization, not even the Hashira are allowed to learn about the location and are even given nose plugs while being escorted to hinder their senses.

The Kakushi wear the standard Demon Slayer uniform, which comprises a gakuran jacket and hakama pants. They conceal their identity by covering their heads and wearing a paper-like mask.

The Kakushi never reveal their actual names. The only member who went against this norm was Goto, one of the most notable characters in the series.

Gnanmas Nous 🇨🇦 @gnanmas

Of all the name in the world for a Kakushi (brigade of people who work as attendants to the Demon Slayer Corps), why Goto ?

#DemonSlayer

#KakushiGoto

ToTheSwordsmithVillage Hey @DemonSlayerUSA Of all the name in the world for a Kakushi (brigade of people who work as attendants to the Demon Slayer Corps), why Goto ? #DemonSlayer ToTheSwordsmithVillage Hey @DemonSlayerUSA,Of all the name in the world for a Kakushi (brigade of people who work as attendants to the Demon Slayer Corps), why Goto ? 😅#DemonSlayer #KakushiGoto#DemonSlayerToTheSwordsmithVillage https://t.co/6Eq4DMrkfU

It has been cited in the storyline that the Kakushi regiment was formed in the Sengoku Jidai era after Michikatsu, the younger brother of the legendary Yoriichi Tsugikuni, killed the then-acting leader of the corps and offered his head to Muzan Kibutsuji.

The aftermath caused the formation of the Kakushi brigade, which assisted in hiding the leader’s residence and helped run the organization smoothly.

After being accepted into the organization, a member starts from the lowest (Mizunoto) rank. While completing assigned missions, they climb up the ranks while aiming for the highest position. The Hashira are the corps' most elite members, regarded as the highest-ranking combatants in the Demon Slayer universe.

The Kakushi @THE_KAKUSHI @hashibira_belle "Uuuuhhh... yeah. I don't really know anything about child birth, but the breathing exercises they taught you for that may work with the training to become a demon slayer." @hashibira_belle "Uuuuhhh... yeah. I don't really know anything about child birth, but the breathing exercises they taught you for that may work with the training to become a demon slayer." https://t.co/TRoh8tDIRL

However, the Kakushi undergo a different process, which hasn’t been revealed in the storyline. It has been disclosed that in some cases, the injured and retired Demon Slayers join the Kakushi in order to be still useful to the organization. Individuals who failed to pass the Final Selection Examination have also joined the brigade.

Overall, the Kakushi are diligent members of the Demon Slayer Corps who play a pivotal role in the organization.

Poll : 0 votes