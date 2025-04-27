Who is Legia in Solo Leveling? Explained

Solo Leveling is a series in which even minor characters can be secretly significant. The universe that it creates is full of formidable hunters, ominous monsters, and unexpected surprises. Each new arrival typically implies more is on its way. Those following the story closely will observe that not many names are ever revealed without a larger motive. Legia is a name that did just that for good reasons.

Legia is one of the Monarchs — strong characters who embody sheer destruction. She is the Monarch of the Beginning. Her purpose is connected to the broader struggle between Monarchs and Rulers, a storyline that carries over from Solo Leveling into Ragnarok.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Solo Leveling Manhwa.

Legia's role in Solo Leveling's original timeline

Legia as seen in manhwa (Image via Kakao Page)

Legia's position in Solo Leveling's original timeline was significant but tragic. After the Rulers defeated the Absolute Being, they battled and took many Monarchs prisoner. Legia, the Monarch of the Beginning and King of Giants, was among those captured alive.

The Rulers employed special weapons crafted from the power of the Absolute Being to imprison him. They bound him with mana-absorbing chains and inserted an essence stone into his body. This stone forcefully transformed him, instilling hatred for humans and energizing the concept of flooding the human world with mana.

When Jinwoo entered the Tokyo S-Rank Gate, he encountered Legia for the first and last time. Legia greeted him with laughter and jokes at the Rulers. He pleaded with Jinwoo to release him, cautioning him about a grand scheme the Rulers were preparing.

Legia as seen in manhwa (Image via Kakao Page)

Legia insisted that he was a fellow Monarch and not an enemy. But the way he spoke and the apparent danger with him kept Jinwoo cautious. A system quest came and put Jinwoo in a situation where betrayal was not an option.

Legia attempted to reason with Jinwoo. He promised not to resist if he was set free, but could not be turned into a shadow soldier due to his pride as a Monarch. Despite this, Jinwoo felt threatened when he saw the stone stuck in Legia's neck.

He realized that Legia was controlled by external forces and that it was impossible to trust him. The sudden hostility of the Monarch verified Jinwoo's suspicions, and a quick but fierce fight erupted between them.

Legia's powers and abilities, explained

Legia as seen in manhwa (Image via Kakao Page)

Legia's abilities and strength in Solo Leveling placed him as a formidable threat even among Monarchs. Being one of the nine Monarchs, the King of Giants possessed overwhelming power and profound command over mana.

His body by itself could be able to weather strong attacks with little damage. His power was so immense that regular S-Rank Hunters would stand no chance against him if they were engaged in direct combat.

One of his unique powers was the Pledge of Trust. The spell enabled him to establish a binding agreement between himself and somebody else. After casting the spell, neither party could lie to the other. This made it risky but truthful negotiating with him, since lying was no longer possible once the spell was in effect.

Legia as seen in manhwa (Image via Kakao Page)

Legia also possessed the power to create gates. This rare ability enabled him to open gates between worlds or dimensions. It demonstrated that his mastery of spatial magic was much stronger than most creatures. Only a handful of strong creatures in the Solo Leveling universe could do such a thing.

Legia was able to use Spiritual Body Manifestation. He could transfer his body to a state of pure spiritual energy. During this mode, his bodily attacks were stronger, and his immunity to physical damage increased even further. It was one of the most potent forms a Monarch could possess for combat.

Final thoughts

Legia's contribution to Solo Leveling was both impactful and tragic. As the Monarch of the Beginning, his incredible strength and powers made him a force to be reckoned with.

His corruption by the Rulers and fight against Jinwoo told a lot about the struggle between the Monarchs and Rulers. Although his motives were unclear, his abilities, such as the Pledge of Trust, gate creation, and Spiritual Body Manifestation, demonstrated his depth.

