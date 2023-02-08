Who are the Seven Gods of Fortune in Record of Ragnarok?

Record of Ragnarok's Seven Gods of Fortune, also known as the Seven Lucky Gods, are a set of deities who oversee the world's good fortune. They also exact divine retribution on those who desecrate the gods.

They were previously a single deity named Zerofuku, which means misfortune. After slaughtering a mother and son, Zerofuku split himself into seven parts to prevent himself from further harming humanity.

The Seven Gods of Fortune are to be seen in Record of Ragnarok, demanding that the traitors to the Gods be punished. They are based on Japanese deities who are thought to bestow good fortune and are frequently seen in netsuke and artwork. Although little is known about the individual deities, here is a list of the seven Fortune Gods.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bishamonten, Ebisu, and the rest of the Seven Gods of Fortune as shown in Record of Ragnarok

1) Bishamonten

Bishamonten as seen in the anime (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

In Record of Ragnarok, Bishamonten is the God of War and Battles. He is the leader and strongest member of the Seven Lucky Gods, making him significantly more competent in combat than most Gods.

He is also characterized by his intense hatred for Buddha for siding with humanity, and hence regards him as a traitor. As a result, he and the other Lucky Gods merged to form Zerofuku in order to fight against him in the sixth round of Ragnarok.

2) Benzaiten

Benzaiten (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Benzaiten is the Goddess of music, arts, and knowledge, who appears as a tall woman with purple hair and thick eyebrows in Record of Ragnarok.

Given her association with the arts, the Goddess is seen carrying a Japanese musical instrument known as a biwa. It appears that she can use this instrument for combat as well.

3) Ebisu

Ebisu as seen in the anime (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Ebisu is the Shinto God of commerce and fishing. He is depicted as a middle-aged man with large eyes who refuses to put up with Buddha.

He, like the other Seven Gods of Fortune in Record of Ragnarok, possesses physical abilities much beyond those of any regular person. Mortal weapons cannot harm him. He is also depicted with a pair of firearms and claims to be a skilled marksman.

4) Daikokuten

Daikokuten (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Daikokuten is the God of good fortune in the fields of cooking, farming, and banking, and a member of the Seven Gods of Fortune. His head emerges out of the open maw of a massive robot that he stands inside.

He is seen to have a childlike figure when he is not wearing his suit. His preferred weapon is a massive hammer.

5) Fukurokuju

Fukurokuju (Image via Coamix/Viz Media/Graphinica/Yumeta Company)

Fukurokuju is the God of prosperity and happiness in Record of Ragnarok. He has the appearance of a skeletal old man, with a gigantic head and no nose, eyes, or lips. He wields a bird-shaped cane that conceals a sword inside.

6) Jurojin

Jurojin (Image via Coamix/Viz Media/Graphinica/Yumeta Company)

Jurojin is the Shinto God of fortune and longevity in Record of Ragnarok. He appears to be a massive figure with immense strength.

He has a white beard and long white hair. He dresses in robes and has a cow skull for a helmet. However, he is never seen with a weapon.

7) Hoteison

Hoteison (Image via Coamix/Viz Media/Graphinica/Yumeta Company)

Hoteison is the Shinto God of fortune in business and abundance and is one of the Seven Gods of Fortune. He takes on the appearance of a young man, wears no armor, and prefers to battle with his fists.

Poll : 0 votes