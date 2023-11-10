Who is the true Demon Slayer main character? Explained

Demon Slayer has a lot of characters that have become quite popular in recent years, although the role of the protagonist could be up for discussion. Sure, there is a strong argument to be made that Tanjiro Kamado is the main character, and he is very obviously the protagonist. However, there could be another angle involving his sister, Nezuko.

This is something that the vast majority of the Demon Slayer fandom is not going to agree with, but it can be a fun analysis of what makes a main character and what doesn't. Be that as it may, there is also no denying that the Kamado siblings are the primary focus of the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer. The views are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Explaining who the Demon Slayer main character actually is

Nezuko protecting Tanjiro (Image via Ufotable).

There is no denying that Tanjiro Kamado is Demon Slayer's main character, but there could also be an argument about his sister, Nezuko, being the protagonist. This is something that a lot of fans will disagree with. However, it could also be said that Nezuko is the most important character in the series.

Tanjiro changed the series' entire world in his pursuit of Muzan and his desire to turn Nezuko back into a human. He is doing this to avenge his family, including Nezuko, whose entire existence is pivotal. Nezuko proves that there is a bit of morality in demons, which is a running theme in the series.

Nezuko's healing abilities also make her key in some major arcs, especially the Entertainment District one. After all, if it wasn't for her healing flames, Tanjiro, Tengen, Zenitsu, and Inosuke would have died after fighting the Upper Moon, which is something worth taking into account, as the entire story would have been very different without her.

Tanjiro as the main character

Tanjiro and Nezuko (Image via Ufotable).

While there are arguments to be made about Nezuko being Demon Slayer's main character, it has to be said that the title belongs to Tanjiro. The truth of the matter is that the story is told from Tanjiro's perspective.

Tanjiro is the character readers and viewers are most familiar with. He is also the character with the highest number of fights, which is a protagonist trait in the shonen genre.

Tanjiro is also the active force trying to make a change in the story and with his own goal. This is not meant to undermine Nezuko, who is extremely important in the story, but rather to emphasize that Tanjiro serves as the series' main focus and driving force because he is the protagonist.

While it is fun to discuss Nezuko's role in the story, it is very clear that her brother Tanjiro is Demon Slayer's main character.

Final thoughts

Tanjiro Kamado is the main character in Demon Slayer because he is the focus of the story. He is the character who is the most active in arcs and fights, and his history changes the entire world of the series. While Nezuko is his motivation to make a difference, that doesn't make her the protagonist of the series as a whole.

