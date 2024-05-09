Who has the Venom-Venom Fruit in One Piece? Explained

The Venom-Venom Fruit, or Doku Doku no Mi, is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit in One Piece that bestows upon its consumer the extraordinary ability to generate and manipulate a wide array of toxic substances. This potent and formidable power has been harnessed by Magellan, the formidable Chief Warden of the dreaded Impel Down prison.
With his mastery over the Venom-Venom Fruit's capabilities, Magellan has become a force to be reckoned with, wielding an arsenal of lethal poisons that have struck fear into the hearts of even the most hardened criminals incarcerated within the impregnable walls of Impel Down in One Piece.
Who has the Venom-Venom Fruit in One Piece?
Magellan is a significant figure in the One Piece story, serving as the Chief Warden of Impel Down. He wields an incredible power through the Venom-Venom Devil Fruit, which he acquired at a young age. This remarkable ability allows him to produce and control deadly poisons, making him a formidable adversary to any who dare challenge his authority.
As the Chief Warden, Magellan carries the immense duty of overseeing the discipline and safety of the most perilous criminals in the One Piece world, encompassing infamous pirates, revolutionaries, and even former Warlords of the Sea.
Magellan was a huge challenge for One Piece's protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy when he went to Impel Down to free Portgas D. Ace, who was imprisoned at the prison. Magellan was fully committed to his job and was ready to use overwhelming force to stay in control. This made him a truly tough opponent, showing the true power and versatility of the Venom-Venom Fruit.
The Venom-Venom Fruit's powers, explained
The Venom-Venom Fruit gives the user power to make and control many kinds of poisons. This makes them a "Poison Human" (Doku Ningen). The poisons can be weak and just cause irritation, or very strong and able to corrode and kill.
The user can make these poisons as liquids or gases, allowing them to attack in different ways and also defend. For example, they might release a mild irritant gas to distract opponents. Or they could coat their weapons with deadly toxins for lethal strikes.
The Venom-Venom Fruit gives its user a special ability to not be harmed by any kind of poison, whether their own or from other sources. This power lets Magellan handle and eat poisonous things without getting hurt. In a fight, this gives Magellan a big advantage over his opponents.
Magellan has shown many impressive techniques using the Venom-Venom Fruit's powers. His signature move is called "Hydra", with which, he can make huge amounts of liquid poison. He can shape this poison into a giant, multi-headed dragon that can overwhelm and dissolve his enemies.
Magellan can also use the "Venom Road" technique. With this technique, he can travel through his own poison, using it as a means of transportation.
Apart from Hydra and Venom Road, Magellan possesses an arsenal of formidable techniques. The "Chloro Ball" generates a toxic bubble that disperses a noxious gas upon collision. Another attack is the "Doku Fugu," where he inflates his body to withstand physical assaults.
Moreover, Magellan can unleash the potent "Venom Demon: Jigoku no Shinpan" technique, transforming his poison into a colossal, demonic entity that mimics his movements, posing a grave threat to adversaries.
The Venom-Venom Fruit's weaknesses, explained
One major drawback of the potent Venom-Venom Fruit is that the user's body might struggle to manage the poisons produced. Even though the consumer stays safe from toxic effects, consuming contaminated meals could bring about undesirable consequences like diarrhea.
Furthermore, the poisons generated by the fruit's powers can be neutralized and dispersed by intense heat, particularly fire-based attacks. This vulnerability puts the user at a disadvantage when facing opponents skilled in wielding fiery abilities.
Also, the sheer volume of poisons produced by the Venom-Venom Fruit can pose a severe threat to allies and bystanders if not properly controlled. The user must exercise strict discipline and precision in managing their abilities to prevent unintended harm to those around them.
Finally, the user of the Venom-Venom Fruit shares a weakness common to all Devil Fruit wielders which is the inability to swim. This vulnerability arises when the user is separated from their arsenal of poisonous abilities leaving the user defenseless
Final thoughts
The Venom-Venom Fruit gives its user the ability to control and create different kinds of poisons. It is a very powerful fruit that is wielded by Magellan, who is the chief warden of the Impel Down prison in the One Piece world. Magellan is very skilled with this fruit, which makes him a tough enemy to face.
His control over poisons allows him to guard the prison and stop anyone who tries to escape or break in. Even Monkey D. Luffy had a hard time fighting against Magellan's poison abilities. However, like all Devil Fruits, the Venom-Venom Fruit also has some weaknesses that can be used to defeat Magellan if someone is clever enough to figure them out.