Why does Boruto have Naruto's whiskers on his face? Explained

Naruto's design is known worldwide due to its uniqueness and stand-out features. However, one particular appearance sets this beloved protagonist apart from other anime characters. The physical elements in question here are the three whiskers that didn't get enough mention canonically.

While many might deduce that the marks on Naruto's cheeks came from being Kurama's Jinchuriki, this fact is neither wrong nor right. However, the confusion started when the audience found out that both of the protagonist's kids also had whiskers on their faces.

The following article will try to clarify some confusion regarding the "marks" on both Boruto and Himawari's faces and the origin of whiskers.

Boruto's whiskers from Naruto and how he got them despite not being Kurama's vessel

At first glance, almost everyone would think that the whiskers on Naruto were placed as a permanent birthmark, seeing how he was Kurama's vessel. However, there is a slight misconception here.

The thing is, Kushina was Kurama's second vessel at the time. This was also the same period when she was pregnant with her child.

Kushina, as shown in the anime without whiskers (Image via Pierrot)

Being Kurama's second and third vessel, neither Kushina nor Minato developed whiskers on their faces. Another example was right after Naruto's birth when he had three whiskers on his face while being wholly separated from even a fraction of Kurama's chakra.

Hence, it can be easily deduced that having whiskers doesn't necessarily mean the body has to host Kurama in any way. The same theory can be applied to both Boruto and Himawari, where the author considers two whiskers in each face genetic and can be considered 'cosmetic' traits.

Boruto and Himawari with their parents (Image via Pierrot)

Boruto's design isn't completely meaningless since it has led many to believe he was drawn to look just like his father. Boruto's whiskers have the same story as his father, just like how the latter got the facial features from his mother.

However, one question remains. Do whiskers have anything to do with Kurama or the Tailed Beast's Chakra? The answer is yes. Naruto's whiskers formed solely because Kushina had the full power of Kurama.

Whiskers at birth before getting Kurama's Chakra (Image via Pierrot)

Hence, it can be said that the whiskers of a fox appeared as marks after being inside the vessel's womb for ten months. While Kurama was put inside the protagonist after his birth, Boruto and Himawari do not have the Tailed Beasts.

However, each child has one less whisker on their face, which can only be deduced as less exposure to Kurama. As mentioned earlier, Naruto spent ten months inside Kushina's womb, alongside Tailed Beast Chakra's full force.

Despite having a turbulent relationship at the start, the protagonist and Kurama warmed up to each other. This later made the design more sense, symbolizing how one cannot co-exist without using the power of the other.

