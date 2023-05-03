Why is Demon slayer not on Crunchyroll for many? Absence explained

Demon Slayer season 3 is arguably the most popular anime right now, with four episodes released so far. Episodes are being dropped on a weekly basis, and it is no surprise that the series is available on numerous streaming platforms. As is the case with most popular anime titles, the series is also being streamed on Crunchyroll globally.

However, there seem to have been a few complaints with regards to the aforementioned streaming platform. Viewers are reportedly unable to view the latest episode of the series, and fans who attempted to watch some of the older episodes were unable to find Demon Slayer in Crunchyroll’s catalog.

zaz @libbyzaz yo WHY is the new demon slayer episode not on crunchyroll yet for me am i dumb what time does it drop for east coast yo WHY is the new demon slayer episode not on crunchyroll yet for me am i dumb what time does it drop for east coast 😭😭

Given that it is unlikely that Crunchyroll has removed Demon Slayer from their catalog, chances are that this could be a glitch in the User Interface that could have caused this problem. Let us take a look at some of the fixes that the anime community has come up with on forums like Reddit.

Demon Slayer season 3: Understanding why the anime is not on Crunchyroll for many

CJG @vortex2131 @libbyzaz U not trippin it aint here for me either its so damn annoying @libbyzaz U not trippin it aint here for me either its so damn annoying

There were plenty of people who were unable to watch the latest episode of season 3. Fans wondered if Crunchyroll no longer had the streaming rights for the series, but that is not the case. There seems to be a bug that has caused this issue, and thankfully, active members of the anime community have provided a few fixes that can help viewers watch the latest episode.

Given that this issue was raised by the community, and Crunchyroll is known for being active on forums like Reddit, the issue should have been sorted out by the Operations Team. In case the bug persists, kindly follow these steps to watch the latest episode of the Swordsmith Village arc.

Fix no. 1:

Redditor explains a fix for the bug that was faced by viewers (Image via Reddit thread r/Crunchyroll)

Locate the most recent episode of Demon Slayer that you watched by heading over to “Episode History.” Play that particular episode, and click on “Next Episode” to view Episode 4.

Fix no. 2:

An alternative fix for the bug on Crunchyroll (Image via Reddit thread r/Crunchyroll)

One can also look up for the third season of the series on Google, and click on the link to view the episode. Check out the link to the page - https://www.crunchyroll.com/series/GY5P48XEY/demon-slayer-kimetsu-no-yaiba

Fix no. 3:

An alternative fix for the bug on Crunchyroll (Image via Reddit thread r/Crunchyroll)

Another way out of this issue is by searching for the title on Crunchyroll’s search bar and clicking on any random episode. Following that, click on “All Episodes,” and locate the latest episode from there. As stated earlier, this issue shouldn’t persist any longer, but these fixes should allow you to view the latest episode.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 release details

Demon Slayer @KimetsuDaily Demon Slayer S3 Episode 4 be like : Demon Slayer S3 Episode 4 be like : https://t.co/XSjqXKSRw9

The anime series maintains a weekly release schedule, which means episode 5 will be released on May 7, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. The release times have been listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 7:45 pm

Please note that the latest episodes will be available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Disney+. Fans will have to pay for the platforms’ services if they wish to access the latest episodes. The previous seasons are also available on the aforementioned platforms.

Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes