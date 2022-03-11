Why Doma is labeled as the worst demon in Demon Slayer

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Doma asserts his dominance at the Upper Rank Two position in the hierarchy of 12 Demon Moons. This makes him the third most powerful demon behind Kokushibo and Muzan Kibutsuji.

Doma once held the position of Upper-Rank Six, and during that time he turned Gyutaro and Daki into demons and subsequently introduced them to Muzan.

Apparently, in Demon Slayer, Doma is the most awful demon in the series, towards whom even Muzan shares a strong hostility. So without any further ado let’s dive right into why Doma is labeled as the worst of all demons.

How Doma became the worst demon in Demon Slayer

Almost every creature possesses emotions, be it anguish, sorrow, happiness, or even fear. However, in the case of Doma, he doesn’t feel a thing. During his childhood, his mother stabbed his father to death for cheating on her and, later on, took her own life. He didn’t seem to grasp what was going on.

He reacted to this gruesome situation by berating his dead mother for creating such a mess.

After becoming a demon in Demon Slayer, he was still the same old hollow person, but this time even more creepy and frightening. During his extended lifetime, like a humanoid, he started to learn human emotions without even understanding the true notion of it.

He used this knowledge as a piece of information to keep his cult in control as well as to attract female followers, whom he could devour.

Considering human life is pointless, he developed a god complex where after killing his victims, he believes that he liberated them from their misery. The only person he refrained from killing was Kotoha Hashibira, who is the mother of Inosuke. Doma grew fond of her and wanted her to live and breathe beside him until she died of natural causes.

Eventually, Kotoha finds out the true nature of Doma and flees from him along with her infant. She tosses her baby into the river, clinging to the hope that he would survive.

As demons are restricted from exposing themselves to others by Muzan, Doma resorted to killing her as well as devouring her whole.

Doma hides behind the thick veil of being pretentious, stating that he can indeed feel things like a normal individual. However, his make-believe emotions are not easily digested by Muzan. As the progenitor of demons, he can see through them as well and can sense what his underlings are feeling.

However, when it comes to reading Doma's thoughts, he gets nothing as he submerged himself into the void. Almost all demons in Demon Slayer are detested for their existence, but not one in them could beat a sociopath like Doma. He is truly the worst demon ever.

