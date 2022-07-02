Why Garou’s hair turned red in One Punch Man

One of the major antagonists of One Punch Man, Garou, is also the most intimidating character in the series. Unlike most villains, he has no ambitions of ruling the world or becoming a self-proclaimed god. He just wants to defeat every last hero in the world and mostly goes for the higher ranks like S-Class and A-Class.

In Season 2 of One Punch Man, Garou declared war against the hero association by hunting down every single hero around. The infamous fighter beat the living daylights out of his victims. However, he was soon cornered by an alliance of A-Class and B-Class heroes.

Although Garou successfully managed to gain victory in the battle, his hair somehow turned red. Unsurprisingly, this phenomenon caught viewers offguard.

Exploring the reason behind Garou’s hair turning red in One Punch Man

Going against eight A-Class and B-Class heroes would be considered a perilous mission. However, Garou fought as if he was against amateurs, when in fact they were few of the most elite heroes from the Hero Association.

However, Garou didn’t even get a moment to celebrate, as he was instantly up against Genos, who stands at S-Class Rank 14. Despite suffering several injuries comprised of broken bones, sprained muscles, gunshot and arrow wounds, he was capable of withstanding Genos' attacks.

Not even Genos’ Machine Gun Blow was able to stop Garou, but the former successfully immobilized the fighter with his unique arm. After cornering Garou against a tree, Genos tried to incinerate him, but the former used his legs to break free out of the wires. What most fans missed was Garou collapsing with a huge tree on his back.

This gave him a severe head injury, causing him to bleed profusely. Furthermore, Garou’s right eye became bloodshot as he pushed his limits to a greater extent, undertaking a heavy toll on his body. He was also seen scratching his head, which ultimately coated his naturally white hair with blood.

Some fan-made theories claimed that the red hair was just a glimpse of Garou trying to break his limiter, but that wasn't the case. How Saitama broke his limiter remains undisclosed, and it's just one of Dr. Genus' theories, so that can’t be speculated without consolidated information.

Moreover, Saitama went bald after he turned invincible, which further dispels the theory since Garou has a full set of hair.

Looking at the One Punch Man manga, Garou has a long way to go as he has taken the first step in surpassing not only his master but also himself. As one of the major antagonists of One Punch Man, there is more for Garou to overcome in the upcoming installment.

