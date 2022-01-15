Why does Inosuke use two Nichirin swords in Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is arguably one of the most popular and trending animanga series at the moment.

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

The Entertainment District arc is fully underway and fans are thoroughly enjoying this arc owing to the introduction of a new Hashira and Ufotable’s top-tier animation. But fans have some questions that need answers as it hasn’t been explicitly mentioned in either the manga or the anime.

The fanbase is wondering why Inosuke is one of the few people who dual wields Nichirin blades. This article will explore certain fan theories and attempt to explain possible reasons why this character uses two Nichirin blades instead of one.

Demon Slayer: Why does Inosuke use two Nichirin blades?

Before we dive into the topic, it is important to understand a brief history about Inosuke that is pertinent to the possible reasons. Inosuke Hashibira isn’t someone who had a regular upbringing, like other characters in the series. Inosuke was left in the mountains and was raised by boars. This also had a major impact on his combat, as he devised his own breathing technique called Beast Breating Style.

Inosuke’s flexibility is far superior compared to regular human beings, and he's capable of dislocating his joints and putting them back in place. His fighting style involves acrobatic movements that generate a lot of force with high attack speeds. His sense of touch is so good that he is able to detect minute vibrations in the air. Since this is the case, two Nichirin blades would match his combat style as he is agile and strong.

Another possible reason is that maybe the author just decided to keep it that way for aesthetic reasons. Inosuke’s fighting style might be extremely effective, but his use of blades and move sets aren’t the most refined when compared to the likes of Giyu or Tanjiro. This is reflected in the design of his sword as well. Katanas, much like many swords, have a guard. This guard is absent in Inosuke’s blade and the handle is loosely wrapped in cloth.

His gung ho style of combat paired with his move sets could be the reason why the mangaka chose to give Inosuke two blades . Fans also believe that he received his swords by winning them in a fighting contest against another demon slayer who had entered the mountain he lived in.

These are some of the possible reasons as to why Inosuke wields two Nichirin blades in Demon Slayer.

