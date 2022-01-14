Can Inosuke rearrange his organs in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is one of the most trending shonen anime and manga series at the moment. The Entertainment District arc is well underway and fans have been thoroughly enjoying this. This was one of the most anticipated arcs in the series, as it featured a new Hashira, as well another Upper Moon demon.

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

In this arc, Inosuke did something that shocked the fans. In episode 5, Inosuke had to resort to an unusual method in order to get through a tunnel. Since then, fans have been wondering if Inosuke can rearrange his organs. This article aims to provide some clarity and clear up any sort of confusion with respect to his abilities.

Demon Slayer: Can Inosuke really rearrange his organs?

This was a question that was asked by fans after viewing the fifth episode of the Entertainment District arc. No, Inosuke cannot rearrange his organs, but he boasts a level of flexibility that regular humans don’t possess. This young man is capable of dislodging his joints and putting them back in place if he wants to.

He demonstrated this unusual skill when he had to go through a tunnel small enough to fit just his head. He then proceeded to dislocate his joints to make his frame smaller and went into the tunnel he struggled to fit in, initially. He then challenged Daki's Obi that held some of the humans hostage and freed the people. He also saved Tengen Uzui’s wives in that episode.

More about Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke Hashibira is one of the main characters in the series. He is one of the most beloved characters in this series and is often brought onto the screen for comedic relief. The show can get quite dark at times, but Inosuke’s interaction with Tanjiro and Zenitsu makes him an extremely funny character.

That shouldn’t fool the viewers, because he is a strong and capable member of the Demon Slayer Corps. His mental fortitude is unbeatable and he does not back down from a challenge. He also went on to develop his own breathing style called Beast Breathing. He's one of the few members in Demon Slayer who wields two Nichirin blades while engaging in combat.

Inosuke was born in the mountains and grew up with boars. He incorporates those habits into his combat when facing his opponents. He is a valuable asset to any team that he's a part of and he has proven his strength multiple times in Demon Slayer.

