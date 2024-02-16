Why the "Mothers" in My Hero Academia are actual Heroes, explained

My Hero Academia has produced some of the most lovable characters in the series, which is a testament to the author’s ability to connect the audience with the characters. Some of these characters have shown incredible strength and willpower in the most trying times.

However, it’s often the pro heroes and other budding heroes that receive the lion’s share of the spotlight. This is quite normal since the show is centered around heroes. That being said, there are plenty of characters in the background who have displayed courage in their own ways.

One such set of characters in the series is the heroes’ mothers. They capture the essence of what is one of the most important themes in the My Hero Academia series. This article will take a closer look at why mothers are nothing short of heroes in the anime and manga series.

Why mothers in My Hero Academia are nothing short of heroes themselves

Inko and her son as seen in the anime series (Image via BONES)

Most mothers in the show are pillars of strength and play a huge role in reinforcing one of the most important themes in the series. My Hero Academia is a show where the older generation attempts to create a better future for the coming generation.

One of the first examples that this article will look at is Izuku Midoriya’s mother - Inko. She seems quite timid and her demeanor is rather apologetic, and knew that her son wanted to follow in the footsteps of his successor, All Might. However, she felt that it was her mistake that Midoriya was born without quirks.

At first, she attempted to compensate for her apparent inability to give her son a quirk by being overprotective. All she wanted for him was to do well and achieve everything that he wanted. She realized that her son was actively risking his life, and this was a part of his dream. Instead of caging him, she accepted it and helped her son move forward.

Mitsuki Bakugo, Katsuki Bakugo’s mother also felt a certain amount of regret in her apparent inability to parent properly. This can be seen when she meets the teachers from U.A. She also realized the potential her son had and instead of forcing her will on him, she observed the way U.A. treated and nurtured him.

She let go of that control and entrusted her son to the school. This meant that Mitsuki accepted that her parenting didn’t teach him as effectively as the U.A. did, and their ability to nurture him was quite organic to Bakugo.

Rei Todoroki is arguably one of the most respectable characters in the My Hero Academia series. She was a victim of abuse and her husband treated her terribly. Despite all that she had been through, she was a good mother to Shoto Todoroki. She also felt like she was to blame, for all that happened to her eldest son Toya Todoroki.

However, she made amends and despite being a victim of abuse, she managed to objectively analyze and accept her flaws. This takes a great deal of strength, and she played a huge role in her son becoming not only a capable hero but also someone who empathizes with others.

These are just some examples of mothers who greatly influenced their children. They played a crucial role in parenting their children and ensuring that they remained on the right path. Their efforts and willpower showcased at various junctures of My Hero Academia make them heroes.

