Why do most Shonen anime have such distinct hairstyles?

When we think about anime, especially Shonen, a lot of tropes comes to one's mind. Power ups, amazing fights, superhuman abilities, mystical creatures are some of them. However, one that stands out more than the rest are anime hairstyles.

But why are Shonen characters so linked to this trope? Why do they come to mind when the topic is mentioned? In this article, we are going to try and explain why anime hair is so linked to Shonen protagonists above all other anime genres.

Disclaimer: This article will be based upon the author’s opinion and will contain minor spoilers from various anime series.

Why are unique hairstyles used in Shonen?

💥𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐲💥 #CreshLovers @BattleObsessed Super Saiyan God my beloved <3



I love this form so much, it has to be one of my favorite looks of Goku, the pupils, to the hair and to the blazing fire aura around him theres something very unique about it



And of course it has a interesting lore as well, its a good form Super Saiyan God my beloved <3I love this form so much, it has to be one of my favorite looks of Goku, the pupils, to the hair and to the blazing fire aura around him theres something very unique about itAnd of course it has a interesting lore as well, its a good form https://t.co/jtOk1lq9xr

First of all, we will define what anime hair means. It is a term normally used to describe the weird, colorful, and unique hairstyle an anime character has. Although this is mostly used to refer to a Shonen protagonist or character.

This style of hair is normally accompanied by spikes, physics defining cuts, and a bright and unique color. It is not that all of these conditions need to be fulfilled, but it is generally the case, especially when it comes to Shonen.

Story continues below ad

But there is still the question of why this genre's characters are the ones who fit into this style more than others. There are a lot of different reasons for this.

Need to stand out

Anime Enthusiast 101 @enthusiast_101 Gon Freecs vs Izuku Midoriya aka Deku

Off rip im taking Gon as better mc. It’s just gon was growing in almost every ep he was already pre disposed to the wild so his instincts were already better than most people when u got Deku Quirkless af until he eat some magic hair Alr BUDDY Gon Freecs vs Izuku Midoriya aka DekuOff rip im taking Gon as better mc. It’s just gon was growing in almost every ep he was already pre disposed to the wild so his instincts were already better than most people when u got Deku Quirkless af until he eat some magic hair Alr BUDDY https://t.co/glddRVQoGb

The anime and manga industry is a really tough field to be successful in. There are thousands of different artists who want to achieve their dream of publishing stories, and unfortunately not all of them can attain that. When it comes to Shonen stories, the difficulty increases.

Story continues below ad

Some of the most popular anime and manga in the world have been a part of this genre. Something about the adventures, the fights, the different ways a character can overcome their obstacles makes them appealing.

This is why Shonen artists try to make them as visually attractive as possible. A person with a normal hairstyle is not going to catch the attention of a crowd, but someone with bright yellow hair and spikes that reach well above the person’s head may appear to be attractive.

WasasumAnimeReviews @wasasum2002 Crazy anime hair of the night: Kenpachi Zaraki

Anime: Bleach Crazy anime hair of the night: Kenpachi Zaraki Anime: Bleach https://t.co/mbjg0vWw6W

Story continues below ad

There are obviously a lot of different ways a manga or anime can stand out - their story, their unique abilities, and their characters personalities are among the tried and tested tropes. The anime hair helps with enhancing these factors.

They make the protagonist unique

Shonen stories are filled with different characters who play important roles during the series.However, it has been typically seen that the artist wants people to remember is their protagonists. They are the ones the story is going to be about, and if your protagonist is not memorable, people will become disinterested with the story quickly.

Story continues below ad

Again, there are a lot of ways a protagonist can become memorable without the need of a flashy design, but it helps with first impressions. A flashy hairstyle also helps the reader or viewer focus on them.

To cater to their target audience

bria ❀ @kochomaii inuyasha wants his hair brushed by kagome too inuyasha wants his hair brushed by kagome too https://t.co/i66aUjTS2q

A lot of the Shonen series that have anime hair in them have one thing in common. They are normally targeted at a younger audience. Kids are generally attracted to things they consider different and cool. If the protagonist of the series has brightly colored hair, kids will be drawn to it.

Story continues below ad

That is why anime hair is not that common when we talk about series made for adults. Yugioh is a series with a younger target audience, and Yugi’s hair is famous for being one of the craziest designs in the industry. Berserker is a series with only adults in mind, and Guts’ hair is something you can totally see in the real world.

Anime hair is a trope that artists usually take advantage to increase the popularity of a character. It has the ability to attract possible viewers' attention, and it is something that a genre, as oversaturated with content as Shonen, needs.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far