Why do Swordsmiths wear masks in Demon Slayer? The secret defense mechanism, explained

Masks have been explored in numerous anime series, key among them being Demon Slayer. They come in numerous shapes and sizes, and each has a purpose to serve. Samurai warriors also adorned masks on the battlefield. These masks weren’t just accessories, but served as full plate facial armor designed to protect themselves from swords.

In the Demon Slayer series, we see every single swordsmith adorn a mask. However, these are people that do not enter the battlefield like demon hunters. If that’s the case, why do swordsmiths wear masks?

They do so in order to conceal their identity, since they’re one of the most essential assets to the Demon Slayer Corps.

Swordsmiths in the series wear a particular type of mask, and it is known as a Hyottoko mask. In this article, we will attempt to understand the role of swordsmiths, and why it is essential to conceal their identity in a world filled with demons.

Demon Slayer: The crucial role of a swordsmith

There are only three things that can kill a demon.

One of them is natural sunlight, the second would be a Nichirin weapon, and the third would be a demon taking Kibutsuji Muzan’s name. The only thing that any demon hunter has control over during battle is the weapon they wield. This makes swordsmiths indispensable, as without them, the Demon Slayer Corps cannot function smoothly.

Traditionally, these weapons are forged as Katana blades made from Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore. They are found in Sunlight Mountain, a place that is perpetually exposed to sunlight. The ores are special since they absorb sunlight, and are therefore effective in killing a demon.

It would be a strategic move if the demons decide to wipe out every single swordsmith, and ensure that no Nichirin blades are ever made again. This is the reason why the Swordsmith Village’s location is concealed even among demon hunters.

This, paired with the fact that every swordsmith wears a mask in an attempt to conceal their identities, shows the importance of anonimity in their lives.

Understanding more about the Hyottoko mask and its relevance to Demon Slayer

Hyottoko was a legendary character in Japan that is comical in nature. The character has puckered lips to one side, and in some cases, there is a difference in the shape and size of the eyes as well.

The etymology of the word “Hyottoko” is derived from two words - “Hi” and “Otoko” which mean fire and man respectively. The reason for this derivation is that the character blows fire from his mouth through a bamboo pipe.

There is a legend in the Iwate prefecture surrounding a boy who had the odd ability to create gold and produce it out of his belly button. People would wear a mask of this child or place it atop a fireplace when someone died in the house. This was done so that good luck and fortune would follow after an unfortunate event.

In certain North-Eastern parts of Japan, Hyottoko is also considered as the God of Fire.

With that in mind, the Hyottoko masks in Demon Slayer is the perfect choice from a cultural standpoint. The mask and swordsmiths have one crucial element that is common to them - Fire. Fire is an integral part of a swordsmith’s life since they need it to forge weapons that will save humanity from demons.

