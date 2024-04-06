Why should there be The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 2? Explained

With the 12th episode being the grand finale, Rentt Faina’s journey has hit a pause, causing fans to wonder if The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 2 is in the cards. Unfortunately, there is no news regarding whether the show is being renewed for another season, given Faina has yet to embark on bigger adventures and seek even more challenging quests.

The finale of season 1 saw that the protagonist finally attained the most desirable upgrade he ever wanted after he became an undead. Given this new feat opens new doors for Faina, the restlessness among isekai enthusiasts for what the future holds for the beloved character has kept the audience restless. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Exploring the reasons why The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 2 should be in the picture

Rentt Faina as a child, as seen in The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 1 episode 12 (Image via Crunchyroll)

In season 1, until the penultimate episode, the viewers were often curious to learn more about the protagonist's past. The primary reason behind the intrigue was to know what fueled Faina to pursue the path of becoming a Mythril-class adventurer. If this significant plot hole had remained unresolved, fans wouldn’t have comprehended the depth of the protagonist’s motivations.

Since the moment Faina became an ‘Undead,’ the only thing he was more worried about rather than his new, peculiar condition was his adventures and his goal. As seen in the grand finale of season 1, ‘Rentt Faina,’ which was released on March 25, 2024, viewers were introduced to the protagonist’s harrowing and emotionally charged past, enriching the narrative with added depth.

However, the finale not only showcased Faina’s nightmarish past but also saw the debut of a new character who plays a pivotal role in the protagonist’s life. In episode 12, viewers were introduced to a whole new character named Wilfried Ryukker, a Mythril-class adventurer who saved Faina from the wolf monster.

Wilfried Ryukker, as seen in The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 1 episode 12 (Image via Crunchyroll)

Unfortunately, with him arriving late at the scene, Faina was the only kid he managed to save. Ryukker was the inspiration for the protagonist to become a Mythril-class adventurer. While nothing much besides this is known about this character, his debut and characteristics have incited intrigue among fans to learn more about him.

However, as episode 12 was the final installment, Ryukker remains shrouded in mystery. This is one of the reasons why The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 2 should be green-lit. Besides Ryukker, there are many more characters in season 1 who are yet to be properly introduced.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer has 13 volumes, with the latest installment released on December 25, 2023, in Japan. Given that the first volume covers only a handful of volumes and the light novel’s story is still ongoing, it is likely that The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 2 may become a possibility in the near future.

Expand Tweet

The series has gained a good reception over time, accumulating a coincidental rating of 7.3 on both MyAnimeList and IMDb. Due to its growing popularity, the anime has successfully made its place among other Isekai titles, which speaks volumes about why there should be The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 2.

Although there is yet to be any news regarding The Unwanted Undead Adventurer season 2, fans who are eager to know what comes next for Faina can start reading the light novel series’ manga adaptation on its official website.

Read more about:

Is Oshi no Ko an Isekai anime?

Why is the concept of Isekai so popular?

Is Solo Leveling an Isekai anime?

Did Oxford add Isekai to its dictionary?

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.