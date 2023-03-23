Why Tokyo Revengers fans are raving about seeing Manila Mikey in the season 2 finale, explained

Tokyo Revengers season 2 initially suffered from a loss of viewership, but the fanbase continues to wait in anticipation for the upcoming episode. While there are plenty of reasons to be excited about, the fanbase is raving about one important detail. Given the fanbase’s reaction on Twitter, it seems Mikey will have the spotlight in the upcoming episode.

The primary reason behind such excitement is that Mikey, who was in Manilla, will make an appearance. Let’s look at how the Tokyo Revengers fanbase reacted to Manilla Mikey and discuss the importance of his appearance in the coming episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers fans rave about black hair Manilla Mikey

There is no doubt that Mikey is one of the most popular characters in the series. Fans love him because he is good-looking and is quite capable as a fighter. His martial arts techniques allow him to throw swift and powerful kicks that can disorient the opponent.

With this in mind, fans are quite excited to see the version of Mikey that was in Manilla. While he has blonde hair for the majority of the show, this version has black hair. Watching this character get animated for the first time is a massive reason for the fanbase’s excitement.

Naturally, a majority of the fanbase appreciated his good looks. Mikey’s overall presence and attractive appearance are some of the primary reasons why fans adore him.

Another fan stated their opinion on Liden Films, saying that the animating studio might have used much of its budget for this one frame. While information regarding the budget breakdown isn’t available, this frame certainly looks far better compared to the previous episodes that have been slammed for bad animation.

Aside from that, the studio had made a creative decision to make Naoto’s face smaller in comparison. This is proof of Manilla Mikey’s popularity among the Tokyo Revengers fanbase.

joker | maitake fic 📌🍄 @manjirotake



With that said, Manilla Mikey's appearance is quite significant to the plot as well. While most of the fanbase appreciates the character's looks in the series, this version of Mikey has done some terrible things, bringing back some painful memories. The interaction with Takemichi revealed some gruesome details which shocked the Crybaby Hero.

With that said, Manilla Mikey’s appearance is quite significant to the plot as well. While most of the fanbase appreciates the character’s looks in the series, this version of Mikey has done some terrible things, bringing back some painful memories. The interaction with Takemichi revealed some gruesome details which shocked the Crybaby Hero.

Miyumi @drakencult

Manilla Mikey's death in the Tokyo Revengers series (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Mikey was someone who loved Toman and every member that was part of the gang. But when Takemichi met Manilla Mikey, he confessed to killing Toman gang heads.

Manilla Mikey looked dead on the inside, and what followed shocked Takemichi even further. Mikey requested Takemichi to kill him for all the things he did. Upon refusing it, Mikey pointed his gun at Takemichi.

Such an interaction usually ends with someone dying, and this time it was Mikey. Naoto perceived the situation as extremely hostile and shot Mikey. Naoto’s bullet mortally wounded Mikey, leaving Takemichi grieving over his friend’s death.

