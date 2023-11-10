Will there be Akuma-kun season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

When Netflix announced the revival of the classic series Akuma-kun, fans of the anime were delighted. The first season of the anime was dropped yesterday, on November 9, on the streaming platform. Now that the first installment of the series just got released, fans of the anime have one glaring question: Will there be a season two of Akuma-kun?

While it has only been a day since Netflix dropped the first season of Akuma-kun, fans have already begun wondering if there is going to be a second season of the classic anime. Although nothing has been confirmed as of now, it's likely that the streaming giant would renew the series for a second season within the coming few days or months.

Akuma-kun anime series likely to release in November 2024

About two years ago, Netflix announced the revival of the fan-favorite Akuma-kun series. The news delighted the fans who have been awaiting a continuation of Shigeru Mizuki's popular series, which is taking place about 30 years after its original anime adaptation ended.

The latest season of the anime picks things up 30 years after the events of the original storyline, with several voice actors reprising their roles from the original series. The story revolves around Ichirou Umoregi, aka the new 'Akuma-kun', who uses his demon-summoning abilities and analytical mind to solve supernatural mysteries.

He is accompanied by a half-human and half-demon, Mephisto III, with the title of 'Mephisto' also being passed down from one generation to another. Ichirou is driven with the motive of opening the portal between hell and earth in order to create a society where demons and humans can coexist together.

With season one of the anime ending on a rather surprising note, fans have begun to wonder if there's going to be a continuation of the series in the form of a second season. Although there are a lot of stories that can be told in season 2 of the anime, it all comes down to the viewership of the show. If the show ends up getting the expected amount of engagement and viewership around the world, Netflix will likely announce its renewal by the end of this year itself.

The streaming giant usually announces an update for a series after a week or later from the conclusion of a season. If Akuma-kun gains enough popularity in the upcoming few weeks, Netflix may announce its renewal by the end of this year or the beginning of next year. If that ends up happening, the show might make a return somewhere around the same time next year, i.e., November 2024. There's usually a 1-2 year waiting period when a show gets renewed for a new season, although it may vary depending on several factors related to production.

To conclude

If season 2 of Akuma-kun does end up happening, it will likely pick up where season 1 left off. With there being no shortage of source material, it's a guarantee that the story of Ichirou Umoregi and Mephisto III will likely continue in the future.

Viewers might get another chance to get to know more about Ichirou's character and perhaps see some improvement in his relationship with Mephisto III or his adoptive father, Shingo Umoregi. Fans of the anime should keep an eye out for any possible news or announcements regarding a continuation of the series.

