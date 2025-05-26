Will Berserk be finished? Status of the manga, explained

Berserk continues its journey following the death of Kentaro Miura. After his passing, the manga resumed under the direction of Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga. Berserk returned in June 2022, with Mori following the guidance Miura had shared with him, allowing the story to remain faithful to the original narrative vision.

Ad

While being upfront about the fact that this continuation will not fully replicate the style of Miura's art, Mori and the team aim to respect his legacy. With new chapters and Volume 42 released in English as of March 2025, fans can look forward to Guts' story heading toward its intended ending.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the Berserk manga/anime.

Exploring the current status of the Berserk manga

Guts as seen in manga (Image via Hakusensha)

Recently, the arcs of the manga seem to signal the approaching end of Berserk. After the untimely death of its original creator, Kentaro Miura, in 2021, it seemed uncertain if Berserk would receive a proper conclusion.

Ad

Trending

Now, with Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga continuing the story based on Miura's notes and their own insider knowledge about his wishes, the manga has regained a stronger sense of direction.

Mori has indicated in interviews that fans won't have to wait a further decade to witness the endgame, noting that the conclusion is already charted and closer than it has ever seemed. Recent developments in the Eastern Exile Arc reinforce this. With Guts joining the Kushan Empire and Griffith directly intervening by dispatching Rakshas, the storyline is indeed building up toward the long-awaited final battle.

Ad

Guts as seen in manga (Image via Hakusensha)

The reintroduction of the main threats, the God Hand's growing presence, and Casca's complete return to sanity—one of the longest arcs in the story—each point toward Miura's planned conclusion. Additionally, Skull Knight's speech in previous chapters explicitly told Guts that his story was moving into its final phase. While nothing has been confirmed about the specific chapter or volume number, the stage is certainly set for the climax.

Ad

Guts and Griffith's final battle is inevitable—and we may not have to wait long. Though nothing is officially confirmed, all signs suggest the manga could wrap up within a few years. The latest installment, chapter 380, was released on February 28, 2025, with the next chapter scheduled for June 13, 2025.

Final thoughts

A still from the manga (Image via Hakusensha)

The current state of Berserk remains active, with Volume 42 in English and chapter 380 released earlier this year. Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga are picking up the story using Kentaro Miura's notes, maintaining the key themes and character arcs the same.

Ad

As for the ending, there is no confirmed date, but the direction is clear. Skull Knight's warning, Casca's full return, and Griffith's direct involvement all seem to indicate that the narrative is approaching its end. The long-anticipated fight of Guts vs. Griffith feels more realizable than ever.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More