Will Chainsaw Man Part 2 be released weekly? Common FAQ's explained

Over the years, Chainsaw Man has reached its peak in popularity among both Shounen and Seinen fans. Tatsuki Fujimoto's Magnum Opus was able to deliver just the right amount of violence, shock, comedy, action, and characters that captured the hearts and minds of millions around the world.

Studio MAPPA recently announced and confirmed an anime adaptation of the same story, where they will be adapting the first quarter of Part 1 of the manga. As for the second part, fans can start following the story every Tuesday around 8 AM PT on Shonen Jump.

Readers can find three fully released chapters of Chainsaw Man part 2 on Manga Plus, with more coming on the way every week on Tuesday.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 chapter release dates, time, and more (2022)

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man was first published in 2018, which aired a total of 97 chapters, ending the first part of the story. While the title might come across as something of a cliched horror trope, Fujimoto did a tremendous job when it came to portraying side characters, the protagonist, as well as the antagonist.

Since publishing the last chapter of Part 1 back in December 2020, fans have been waiting for the new beginnings of Denji, the protagonist's story. On July 12 of this year, Fujimoto sensei came back with chapter 98, introducing plenty of new characters to the viewers.

With three chapters in part 2 being released so far, readers can look for the next chapter on August 2 at the following time for all major regions:

Pacific: 8 AM PDT (August 2).

Central: 10 AM CST (August 2).

Eastern: 11 AM EST (August 2).

UK: 4 PM BST (August 2).

Oceania: 1 AM AEST (August 3).

Japan: 12 AM JST (August 3).

India: 8:30 PM (August 2).

In a schedule made by VIZ media, it has been confirmed that Chainsaw Man will be airing every week, as each chapter is being listed a week apart from each other. Fans can read the first three chapters of part 2 on VIZ or Manga Plus, as they always provide the first three chapters of any manga for free after English translation.

There hasn't been any confirmation on whether there will be any breaks in the future. However, Fujimoto sensei's work is being published via Shonen Jump+, which is an online alternative to Shonen Jump. This gives the author more freedom in their work, as opposed to the restrictions faced during magazine publications.

A few series are known to be released in Shonen Jump + every month, or even after more than a week's break. However, Chainsaw Man's schedule has no plans for a change in the upcoming time, making fans hyped up each week for the next saga in Denji's life.

