Will Nobara Kugisaki return in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3? Explained

Ever since Mahito blasted Nobara Kugisaki's eye in the Shibuya Incident arc, fans have been wondering whether she will return in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 or not. The anime hinted that the character was close to death. However, it also did not confirm that she was alive. This has left fans confused about the character's fate.

Nobara Kugisaki was fighting Mahito's clone in the Shibuya Incident Arc. During this, the clone realized that he was weak against Nobara. Hence, the clone switched with its other self, following which, Mahito was able to deal a decisive blow to Nobara. With this, fans were led to believe that Nobara had passed away.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3: Will Nobara Kugisaki return in the Culling Game Arc?

No, Nobara Kugisaki will not return in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. This is because she has yet to appear in the manga, following her defeat in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

After Mahito defeated Nobara Kugisaki, Arata Nitta arrived to help the Grade 3 Jujutsu Sorcerer. After administering emergency treatment, Arata told Yuji Itadori that he used his innate technique on Nobara's wounds. Considering her wounds were relatively new, his technique had prevented her chances of survival from being zero.

Nevertheless, he asked Yuji not to hold out too much hope for Nobara as her survival chances were still bleak. This incident took place back in chapter 128 of the manga. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen manga has released over 250 chapters in total and Nobara Kugisaki has yet to return to the series.

Thus, as long as MAPPA animation studio is adapting the anime by following the source material, there is no way Nobara Kugisaki will return in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. That said, MAPPA could also choose to follow the source material and animate some anime-original scenes as flashbacks for Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. However, that is just speculation as no evidence hinted at that possibility.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 3?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will adapt three story arcs from the manga, namely Itadori's Extermination Arc, Perfect Preparation Arc, and Culling Game Arc.

While the anime did not necessarily announce that it would adapt Itadori's Extermination Arc and Perfect Preparation Arc, it did announce the adaptation of the Culling Game Arc. Given the chronology of arcs, it will only be right for MAPPA to animate the other two arcs as well.

Fans will likely get to see special-grade Jujutsu sorcerer, Yuta Okkotsu go after Yuji to exterminate him. However, given that Yuji is the protagonist, he is likely to avoid death again. Hence, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 could reveal how Yuta helps Yuji avoid the execution altogether.

After that, the anime could proceed to the infamous Culling Game. Such developments are likely going to set up several fights, allowing fans to see Yuji, Megumi, Yuta, and others fight other sorcerers and curses.

