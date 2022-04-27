Will Tanjiro meet Muzan again in Demon Slayer Season 3?

Demon Slayer fans are brimming with excitement as they inch closer towards the release of the upcoming season, which will feature the Swordsmith Village arc. This story arc is considered to be one of the best, and fans are excited to see the action unfold before them shortly.

However, a few fans are wondering if the protagonist, Tanjiro, will meet the main antagonist of the series, Kibutsuji Muzan. Since the manga has been completed and the series has been strictly adapting the manga chapters without additional filler episodes, fans have a good idea of whether or not these characters will face each other shortly.

Will Tanjiro meet Kibutsuji Muzan during the third season of Demon Slayer?

The series announced that the upcoming season will feature the Swordsmith Village arc, but given the length of the story arc, the third season could also include the Hashira Training arc as well. Therefore, if we look into the chapters of these two arcs, we can find out whether or not the two characters come in contact and face off against each other.

During the Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer, Muzan makes an appearance towards the end, and only for a few panels as well. In the aforementioned story arc, Gyokko and Hantengu faced off against the members of the Demon Slayer Corps. Shortly after the fight, Nezuko was exposed to sunlight, and instead of turning into dust, she stood there smiling at Tanjiro. She had managed to conquer the sun as a demon.

Muzan, through Hantengu, was able to feel that Nezuko had gained immunity towards the sun. Alerting his mother and the maid due to his excitement, Muzan instantly killed the two. That was the only time Muzan had made an appearance in the Swordsmith Village arc.

Ario @Ario_Kamado I'd also argue his dynamic with Muzan is the most under appreciated in the story. Their conversation is one of the biggest things I look forward to being animated I'd also argue his dynamic with Muzan is the most under appreciated in the story. Their conversation is one of the biggest things I look forward to being animated https://t.co/sZqa4ISxbH

During the Hashira Training arc, Muzan made an appearance towards the end since he made Nakime the new Upper Moon 4 and asked her to make the necessary preparations. The aforementioned arc ends with chapter 136, and Muzan makes his final appearance towards the end of that chapter. The Demon Slayer antagonist had visited the Ubuyashiki residence in order to kill Kagaya Ubuyashiki, but none of the other demon hunters were there.

Every time he made an appearance in these chapters, Tanjiro never met him and they were in separate locations.

