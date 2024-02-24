Will Tengen Uzui appear in Demon Slayer season 4? Explained

Demon Slayer season 4 is just a couple of months away from being released, and fans have already gotten a glimpse of what the season will look like. The recent To The Hashira Training movie made its global release, and fans are flocking to their nearest theaters to watch the film.

This particular film caused a ton of excitement since it featured the first episode of the next season, which will be a one-hour special. Given that all Hashiras will be present in the upcoming season, fans are curious about Tengen Uzui. Following his mission in the Entertainment District, he decided to retire from the Demon Slayer Corps, and this raised an important question.

Will Tengen Uzui appear in Demon Slayer season 4? Yes, Tengen Uzui will make an appearance in Demon Slayer season 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Tengen Uzui’s involvement and significance in Demon Slayer season 4

It is important to note that Tengen Uzui will appear in the very first episode of Demon Slayer season 4. As stated earlier, the first episode’s content was already covered in the film. This particular story arc of the manga series will essentially bring all the Hashiras together. It is because of a decision that was taken by the Ubuyashiki family after consulting all the Hashiras.

They realized Tanjiro Kamado receiving the Demon Slayer Mark had set off a chain reaction. It had a resonant effect, which led to Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji developing the same marks. They were questioned about the specifics to understand how a demon hunter could develop a mark on their body.

This is when Muichiro Tokito explained the prerequisites for developing the Demon Slayer Mark. It is an important part of Demon Slayer season 4 because it marks an all-out war against the Upper Moon demons. He explained that one would have to be exposed to a near-death experience and find a way to live through it.

Following this, raising the core body temperature to near 102 degrees Fahrenheit would essentially help the demon hunter develop the mark.

After this scene, fans get to witness Tengen Uzui on screen. Each Hashira is responsible for a specific type of training. Tengen Uzui, along with his three wives, are back at the Demon Slayer Corps headquarters. His job is to help improve the demon hunters’ stamina and overall endurance.

The God of Festival is behaving like his usual self, and the reception in the theaters was great too. However, Tengen Uzui’s involvement in Demon Slayer season 4 ends here. He is only present in the Corps to take on the first part of the training.

Tengen Uzui will receive less screen time compared to other Hashiras. Furthermore, Uzui will not return to the series again. His appearance is limited to the story's conclusion. Reiterating our initial statement, Tengen Uzui will certainly make an appearance in the upcoming season of the Demon Slayer series.

