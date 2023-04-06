Will there be Vinland Saga season 3? Renewal status explored

Vinland Saga season 2 has been all the rage since its first episode aired on January 10, 2023. The new season had been eagerly anticipated by fans following the massive success of the first season. With season 2 at its peak, the fandom is already curious about the future of Vinland Saga.

The series is based on a historical fiction manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura. His unique approach to sketching medieval Nordic times, filled with familiar figures depicted in a creative light, has earned the series a devoted fanbase, catapulting its popularity in the community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Vinland Saga manga/anime.

Will Vinland Saga continue after season 2?

Since the second season of the series is still ongoing, Vinland Saga has not been renewed as of yet and there has not been any news about season 3 of the series. We will get more news on the continuation of the series when season 2 comes to an end this year. The sheer popularity of the manga and anime is reason enough for fans to hope for a third season.

The original manga by Makoto Yukimura currently has a total of 200 chapters, 191 of which have been compiled into 26 tankobon volumes. On the other hand, episode 13 of season 2 has adapted chapter 74 of the manga. Considering the pacing of the anime, it is impossible for the ongoing season to cover more than 90 chapters, which solidifies the necessity of future seasons.

The second season is reported to have a total of 24 episodes, the same as that of the previous season. Based on this and the vast amount of original manga content that has yet to be adapted for the screen, we can assume that the series will return for a third season after the current one concludes, though this may take some time.

Season 2, episode 13 of Vinland Saga ended on an intense note as we see Arnheid’s past unravel once more as she sees her husband Garder riding away on a stolen horse, chased by Fox and Badger. The episode also introduces a formidable conflict for Thorfinn in the near future as Canute’s army draws near.

Vinland Saga attempts a fictional retelling of Nordic legends sourced from classic Viking narratives like The Flateyjarbók, The Saga of the Greenlanders, and The Saga of Erik the Red. The series is summarized on the official website of its publisher, Kodansha, as follows:

"As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father."

It continues,

"Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

