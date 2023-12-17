Will there be a Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

With Netflix successfully adapting the popular 90s shonen anime Yu Yu Hakusho into live-action recently, fans have already started wondering about a potential Yu Yu Hakusho live-action season 2.

The recently released live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho has proven that the success of the One Piece live-action adaptation was certainly not a fluke. These two adaptations have raised viewers' expectations for future live-action adaptations of popular anime series.

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation was released on December 14, 2023, and has since garnered worldwide acclaim from fans of the original anime. Its success led some fans to explore the possibilities of a Yu Yu Hakusho live-action season 2. Despite plenty of source material, the first season's ending left little room for a follow-up season.

Why Netflix is unlikely to make a Yu Yu Hakusho live-action season 2

Usually, when a series surpasses the expected amount of worldwide engagement and viewership, it gets renewed by Netflix within a few weeks or months. The streaming giant renewed One Piece's live-action series for several seasons within days of its release. Hence, fans of Yu Yu Hakusho expected it to get a season 2 as well.

However, it is doubtful that the series will be renewed, mainly due to its ending. It heavily deviated from the source material and created a somewhat different ending for the protagonists. It also featured the unexpected deaths of several important characters, which made it almost impossible to continue the story.

With only five episodes in its first season, a large portion of the original anime series was expected to be cut. Regardless, most of the Spirit Detective Saga remained unchanged despite skipping some arcs here and there. Although the premise remains more or less the same as the original anime, the live-action series deviates from the source material in the final two episodes.

In the show's final episodes, Yusuke teamed up with Kurama, Hiei, and Kuwabara to rescue Keiko and Yukina, who were held hostage by Sakyo and his men at the Kubikukuri Island. After facing several battles, Yusuke ends up in a final confrontation against Young Toguro, with the world's fate at stake.

Although Toguro uses up all of his strength to fight Yusuke, the latter relies on the Shounen trope of "power of friendship" to win the fight as he channels the combined strength of his friends and uses his Spirit Gun technique to take down the villain once and for all.

This particular scene in the live-action series deviated from the source material, as it featured the death of Young Toguro, who died much later in the original anime. It was a bold move by the creators to make such a drastic change in the live-action series. After defeating Toguro and preventing the merging of the spirit and human worlds, the protagonists head back home on a boat, which marks the end of the show.

Given the show's ending, it's hard to imagine a possible Yu Yu Hakusho live-action season 2. The Netflix show adapted only 66 episodes out of the anime's total 112-episode run, which leaves enough source material for a potential second season. However, how Netflix reimagined the series leaves little room for a follow-up season.

In the original anime, Toguro was defeated by Kuwabara during the Yukina rescue arc. However, the villain lived a bit longer after the fight, as he challenged Yusuke in a tournament a few episodes later. It was during this fight that he met his end. On the other hand, the live-action series does not reference such a tournament at any point in the future.

Furthermore, the deaths of crucial characters such as Genkai, Karasu, Sakyo, Bui, and Toguro took place way too early in the show. This indicates that Netflix intended it to be a standalone series with no follow-ups. Even if a Yu Yu Hakusho live-action season 2 were to be announced in the future, it would have to, yet again, take an original route with the storyline.

Final Thoughts

Therefore, it can be concluded that a Yu Yu Hakusho live-action season 2 is unlikely to happen any time soon. However, that's not to completely dismiss any possibility of Netflix renewing the show. It comes down to the overall success of the show and its worldwide viewership.