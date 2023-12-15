Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho proves why One Piece Live-Action's success was not a fluke

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series has been streaming on Netflix starting Thursday, December 14, 2023. Despite being only five episodes long, the series has impressed many fans and is expected to become quite popular, like its predecessor, the One Piece live-action series, which debuted earlier this year. But was it not formerly the case that the animanga community despised live-action adaptations? Had not the majority of past live-action series been met with harsh criticism and disappointment by fans?

It appears that there has been a shift in audience perception as a result of the high quality of recent shows. The challenges that usually arise with adapting a manga or anime to live-action, including finding a suitable cast, accurate costumes, and, of course, producing satisfactory special effects, are finally being tackled deftly.

The 2023 Yu Yu Hakusho series dispels the myth of disastrous live-action adaptations

Still from the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series (Image via Netflix)

It is quite easy to argue that the gap between narrating a manga and its anime adaptation is not much in comparison to the jump that must be made when creating a live-action adaptation. In anime, the mangaka's art style is usually replicated on screen, and the primary challenge is to fill the space between shots while maintaining the pacing.

While this is a demanding job and should not be trivialized, when it comes to live-action adaptations, everything must be worked out from scratch. This includes casting actors who resemble or embody the essence of the manga or anime characters, creating character designs that are faithful to the original yet realistic, and writing a script. The challenges seem endless, not to mention the added complexity of the visual effects.

Still from the One Piece live-action series (Image via Netflix)

The 2009 American live-action film Dragonball Evolution continues to haunt every manga and anime fan due to its failure in almost all these departments. The 2017 Ghost in the Shell movie and the 2021 live-action Cowboy Bebop series have also been disappointments. However, the Alice in Borderland and One Piece live-action series have adequately demonstrated that with a sufficient budget and a passionate team, a live-action series can be executed flawlessly.

The recent Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series is directed by Shō Tsukikawa, with Tatsurō Mishima serving as the scriptwriter and Ryō Sakaguchi taking care of the visual effects. The main cast features Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongō as Hiei.

The series starts off strong and has been particularly appreciated for its action scenes, which are both intense and well-choreographed, leaving viewers eager for more seasons. Here are some of the tweets by fans appreciating the effort.

Some viewers on social media have expressed that the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series does not deserve the praise.

(Image via X/@MikeSixer)

(Image via X/@Nozza34Dj)

(Images via X/@samiul1995 and @CameronWake

Yes, there are some aspects that deserve criticism, the most significant of which is the fact that the series covered 51 chapters in only 5 episodes, resulting in the omission of a lot of source material. It is almost one-third of the series that has been covered. But the series also shows what future adaptations could achieve if they are produced with seriousness and dedication and receive proper fan support.

Final thoughts

Still from the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series (Image via Netflix)

Yoshihiro Togashi's manga series Yu Yu Hakusho was first published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from December 3, 1990, to July 25, 1994. Around the same time, Fuji Television, Yomiko Advertising, and Studio Pierrot adapted it into an anime. Thus, between October 10, 1992, and December 17, 1994, 112 episodes were broadcast. Later, various animated films and OVAs were also produced by the franchise.

The fact that the live-action series has been gaining popularity is somewhat unexpected. Currently, a franchise like One Piece is at the peak and is likewise enjoying immense popularity among both manga readers and anime viewers. Yu Yu Hakusho, on the other hand, is nowhere near as popular, but it appears like it may garner more fans, as One Piece did following the success of its live-action version.