Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action premieres to a better reception than One Piece

Thursday, December 14, 2023 saw the highly anticipated Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series premiere globally on the Netflix streaming service, being met with great reception from fans. While there are some who are less than pleased with the final product, many viewers of the series are praising it and calling it a fantastic entry into the anime live-action anthology.

Some are even going as far as to say that the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action is better than the One Piece live-action series, which was said by many to have broken the live-action anime curse. While very few are saying this specifically, it nevertheless does seem that the series is being met with a reception as good as One Piece live-action, if not better.

Fans are specifically pointing to the first episode of the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series, which seems to be doing a better job of grabbing viewers’ attention than One Piece’s did. While this may seem shocking to those who were impressed by the One Piece live-action’s first episode, there is good reason as to why this is the general sentiment amongst fans.

Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action’s first episode doing a much better job at sucking viewers in than One Piece’s

The series’ immediate popularity, explored

As mentioned above, a majority of fans seem to be praising the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series’ first episode specifically, especially when comparing the series to One Piece live-action. This is likely due to how much more eventful and gripping the opening stages of the former series are relative to the latter.

In both the live-action adaptation and the source material, the opening episode(s) of the series see protagonist Yusuke Urameshi killed in a car accident and come back to “life” as a spirit. With the live-action following this path very closely in the first episode, it’s understandable why fans are raving about the series being the superior live-action adaptation.

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series also admittedly introduces much higher stakes in its opening episode(s) than the One Piece live-action series does. Whereas the latter series is more of a whimsical adventure series, the former (in both its live-action adaptation and source material) is a much grittier and more action-based story.

With all of this in mind, it’s no wonder that some fans are going as far as to say that the Yu Yu Hakusho Netflix series is outshining the One Piece Netflix series. While not many fans are going as far as to compare the two, essentially everyone who is agrees that the former is outperforming the latter at this point in time.

Fan reaction

Some fans are actually going as far as to declare the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series as superior to One Piece before they even finish the first episode. Others have waited to make such comparisons until finishing the first episode of the former series, but are nevertheless making the same comparisons.

Those fans who aren’t directly comparing the two series are still raving about Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho adaptation, saying they need more episodes as soon as possible. Others are even saying they hope it’s as good as Netflix’s One Piece adaptation, seemingly waiting until they finish the five episodes currently available before making any such comparisons.

