Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 is slated to release on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST on TBS and its affiliated networks in Japan, as per the anime's official site and X handle. After that, the episode will be available worldwide for streaming on Crunchyroll and other platforms, with English subtitles.

The previous episode revealed Sion Ulster's actual feelings for Will Serfort as he confronted the magicless boy against his wish. Sion developed animosity toward Will because the boy kept ignoring him. As such, he wanted to be recognized. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait for Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 to drop.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 release date and time

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 will be released on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST, as per the anime's official website and X account.

However, due to the varying time zones, anime lovers can stream Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, August 25, 2024 2:30 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, August 25, 2024 4:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, August 25, 2024 5:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, August 25, 2024 6:30 AM British Summer Time Sunday, August 25, 2024 10:30 AM Central European Summer Time Sunday, August 25, 2024 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 25, 2024 3 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, August 25, 2024 5:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, August 25, 2024 7 PM

Where to watch Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7?

Mike Maius and Edward (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 will air on TBS and 27 affiliated networks in Japan. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform for fans in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent, with English subs.

Additionally, anime lovers from the Southeast Asian regions can stream Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 6 recap

The episode begins with a flashback that reveals Sion Ulster's actual feelings for Will. The boy wanted to make Will his subordinate so others wouldn't have looked down upon him. However, Will Serfort always ignored him and didn't even look him in the eye. As a result, Sion developed an animosity toward him.

Back to the battle, Sion Ulster demonstrates a wide range of high-level fire spells to corner Will. Even though Will doesn't want to fight Sion, he feels there's no other option. Meanwhile, Edward Serfence feels infighting within a team is unacceptable.

Will vs Sion in the episode (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

On the other hand, Iris sits next to Rosty Naumann in the stadium and cheers for Will. Rosty is pleasantly surprised by Iris's affection for Will and mentions that they love Will more than anyone. Meanwhile, Colette faces a hard time against Julius's rampant ice attacks. She thinks she has to find an opening and stop the duo on the other side.

Elsewhere in the stadium, the crowd and the commentators notice multiple Julius Reinberg at different playing areas. Wignall defeats one of the Julius clones and commends the ice mage's trump card. He implies it's a Magia Vander-level spell.

Sion Ulster, as seen in the episode (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Back to the Sion vs. Will battle, the former summons a fire-hawk Guardian and sends it in Will's direction. The magicless boy cuts off the hawk's wings but they regenerate faster than he could anticipate. He realizes he has to destroy the Guardian's core.

Edward and the Fire Faction's recruits are wowed by Sion's feats as a student. While a Guaridan is usually used as a defensive shield, the boy dexterously uses it for offensive as well as defense.

Will faces Sion's Guardian (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Meanwhile, Sion reprimands Will for dodging his attacks and not taking the battle seriously. He shouts at him and asks whether he doesn't feel any resentment toward him since he abused him for years. Will says he does resent him, but it's not the right time for them to battle.

However, Sion doesn't stop there. In an emotional outburst, he asks Will not to ignore him, but rather notice him. Will finally realizes that Sion wants to be acknowledged. Since Sion also recognizes him as a mage, Will feels he should do his part and battle him properly.

Colette, as seen in the episode (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

He finally looks at Sion, who casts a wide-range annihilation spell combined with the Guardian. However, Will expertly finds a weakness in the attack and destroys the Guardian's core. Eventually, Colette stops the duo from fighting further.

She reprimands Sion and tells Will to go ahead and confront Julius. The episode ends with Will Serfort dramatically entering the stadium to challenge Julius Reinberg.

What to expect in Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7? (speculative)

Julius, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 7 is titled Twelve Secret Ice Magics: El Glace Frosse. The previous episode showcased both Julius and Will reaching the end of the exam and the next episode will continue from where it left off. The episode will see the last phase of the Grand Magic Festival commence.

Moreover, the episode will also see Julius reveal the secret behind how he was present in different parts of the battlefield at the same time. According to him, this cloning trick was invented by the high-class magician Elfie, Will's childhood friend, and it was impossible for someone like Will to best it. Can Will, who knows everything about Elfie, best one of her strongest spells?

