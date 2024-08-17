That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67 release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67 is slated to release on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan, according to the anime's official website. Following its broadcast, the episode will be globally available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and other streaming platforms with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Rimuru Tempest welcomed many guests to his nation and discussed various political matters. He also went to Engrassia to bring Yuuki and the Class-S students to his nation for the Founder's Festival event.

On the other hand, the slime shared a moment with Masayuki and his party, who arrived at the Jura Tempest. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67 to drop.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67 release date and time

As per the anime's official website and release schedule, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67 (season 3 episode 19) will be released on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

Here are the release dates and timings for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, August 23 8:30 am Central Standard Time Friday, August 23 10:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Friday, August 23 11:30 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, August 23 12:30 pm British Summer Time Friday, August 23 4:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, August 23 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, August 23 8:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Friday, August 23 11 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, August 24 1 am

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67?

Yuuki, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

Anime lovers can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67 on Crunchyroll, following its broadcast on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night programming slot in Japan.

Besides Crunchyroll, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67 will be available for streaming on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free. Additionally, fans can watch the episode on Bilbili Global, Netflix, Aniplus TV, and other streaming services in selected regions.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 66 recap

Amid the ongoing preparations for the Founder's Festival, Rimuru Tempest welcomes several guests to his nation. He meets the Kingdom of Blumund's King, Doram Blumund, and his wife and thanks them for their assistance with the Falmuth incident.

Rimuru informs Doram that he plans to make Blumund Kingdom a central hub in the future. Later, he welcomes Gazel, the king of the Dwargon kingdom, who points out the strenuous journey he had. They discuss various matters, including the prospect of Hinata seizing the Western Church.

The slime also meets Youm, the new king of the Falmenance kingdom. Rimuru declares that Youm doesn't have to pay the remaining reparations fee. Aside from Youm, Rimuru meets the former king, Edmaris' son, Edgar, who serves Youm as his attendant.

Youm arrives at Jura Tempest (Image via 8Bit)

After welcoming his guests to Jura Tempest, Rimuru Tempest goes to Engrassia to meet Yuuki. He invites the Free Guild's leader to his nation, which he happily accepts. The slime also meets Yuuki's assistant and the Guild's Vice-Master, Kagali, with whom he shares a deep conversation about the ancient ruins of Soma.

Later, the slime reunites with the Shizu's students and Mrs. Tiss. The children flock around Rimuru as he invites them to his nation. Toward the end of the episode, the Demon Lord learns about Masayuki, the Lightspeed Hero's arrival at the Jura Tempest.

Masayuki and his party, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

Masayuki's party members behave harshly with Rimuru, but he remains composed. However, they continuously instigate the slime for a fight. Eventually, Rimuru proposes that they should participate in the battle tournament the next day and should they emerge champion, he will accept their challenge.

Masayuki feels everything will work out fine as they have in the past. The episode ends with Rimuru Tempest being content at the prospect of a hero participating in his nation's battle tournament.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67?

Rimuru Tempest, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 67 (season 3 episode 19) is titled The Eve of the Festival, as per the title preview shown at the end of the latest episode.

As evident from the title, the episode will likely focus on the remaining preparations for the Founder's Festival before it commences. Rimuru and his executives will leave no stone unturned to make the event a success.

