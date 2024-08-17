2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8 is slated to release on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan, according to the anime's official website and X account. After that, the episode will be available on HIDIVE and other platforms for streaming with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Masamune Okumura approached his school's new teacher, Hanyu, to become his club's advisor. He finds out that Hanyu's actual identity is Mayura, the inspiration behind Ririsa's cosplay journey.

Although she was reluctant, Ririsa's earnest love for cosplay changed her mind. Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait for 2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8 to be released.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8 release date and time

According to the anime's official site, X handle, and the original release schedule, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8 will be released on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST.

However, due to the varying simulcast timings, most anime lovers can stream the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, August 23 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, August 23 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, August 23 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, August 23 10:30 AM British Summer Time Friday, August 23 2:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, August 23 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, August 23 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, August 23 9:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, August 23 11 PM

Where to watch 2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8?

Masamune, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C Staff)

Fans of the series can watch 2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8 on HIDIVE, albeit with a monetary subscription. However, the platform's services are only available in selected regions.

Besides HIDIVE, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8 can be streamed on Bilibili Global, Anime Onegai, Aniplus TV, Animation Digital Network, and other streaming services.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 7 recap

Dejected after learning about his club's situation, Masamune wonders what he should do to save the manga club from transferring to the Aquarium club. Ririsa feels they should look for an advisor. As the club's leader, Masamune assures Ririsa that he will do everything to save their club.

He asks every teacher to become their advisor but no one agrees. Eventually, one of the teachers advises Masamune to look for Hanyu, who recently joined the faculty. Following the suggestion, Masamune goes to Hanyu and discovers that she's the Mayura whom Ririsa is obsessed with.

Hanyu and Masamune (Image via J.C.Staff)

After retiring from the cosplay industry, she has commenced a new life as a teacher. Hanyu is intrigued when she learns that Masamune's club is based on manga and cosplays. However, she doesn't accept the boy's request at first.

Yet, after learning about how much Ririsa adores Mayura, she decides to become their advisor. However, Hanyu tells Masamune and Ririsa that having an advisor alone won't be enough to save the club's fate; they have to prepare a solid report and submit it to the student council.

In other words, they must show that the club has a purpose. On Hanyu's suggestion, Masamune and Ririsa go to an elementary school to read manga, which counts as a community service. However, the children don't listen to them.

Ririsa in Liliel's avatar (Image via J.C.Staff)

Eventually, Ririsa cosplays Liliel to win over them and prepares a decent report. On the other side, Hanyu receives a call from her friend, Eri, who tells her about Ririsa's charm. She hopes Hanyu will come to the next cosplay event as Mayura.

The next day, Hanyu recalls Eri's words and wonders what she truly wants. Later, she enters the manga/cosplay club to enquire about Masamune and Ririsa's report. However, the episode ends with the duo telling their teacher that they won't use the report they prepared.

What to expect in 2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8?

Ririsa and Masamune, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8 is titled Do You Love Cosplay? according to the title preview shown at the end of the latest installment. Given how episode 7 ended, fans can expect the upcoming installment to reveal why Masamune and Ririsa are against using the community service report.

Besides that, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction episode 8 will likely introduce new characters including 753love, who will have a major impact on Ririsa. Moreover, Fans can expect the episode to give Hanyu more screen time.

