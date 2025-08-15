You may disagree, but Minato is the GOAT Hokage in Naruto

The GOAT character in Naruto is a hotly debated topic. Since Naruto ended, many fans have struggled to identify who the GOAT character truly is. The main reason why this title is so hard to determine in the series boils down to different characteristics.
Fans are divided on what traits qualify a character for the GOAT tier. Some believe it's bravery, talent, or ability. Still, the best way to classify a character as the GOAT is by combining bravery, talent, and ninja skills. In this sense, many characters could be considered for the GOAT list. Madara, Hashirama, Naruto, Itachi, and Sasuke are often regarded as GOATS.
However, among these, there’s one contender fans tend to overlook: Minato. Minato isn't just the GOAT character; he is the GOAT Hokage. He earned this title because his rise was not predetermined like others.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.
Why Minato is the GOAT Hokage and character in Naruto
One of the subtle elements that fans rarely notice in Naruto, especially around Konoha, is that power increases through connections. The ninja world thrives on nepotism; this is why powerful clans keep growing stronger, while weaker clans stay stagnant. This nepotism is also the reason the position of Hokage has typically gone to individuals with similar backgrounds.
Among the Seven Hokages Konoha has had, only one didn’t have a strong, influential connection to Konoha’s founding clans: that was Minato. Before Minato became the fourth Hokage, Jiraiya and Orochimaru were considered for the role by Hiruzen.
If either of the two Sannin had become Hokage, it would have been because their sensei was Hokage. Hiruzen saw that Orochimaru couldn’t be trusted with power, so he chose Jiraiya. But Jiraiya refused the role and recommended Minato.
Minato might have been Jiraiya’s student, but he was someone who stayed away from Konoha’s machinations. The previous Hokage and even its candidates were all connected to the village’s origins or were close to someone who was. Minato changed that. He rose in power from a minor clan, which is noteworthy.
Minato was a prodigy from the academy, and by the time of his death, it’s fair to say he hadn’t yet reached his full potential. This was a ninja who saw a Biju Bomb and created the Rasengan as a result. He was also highly skilled in Sealing Jutsu, which he learned to protect Kushina. What makes Minato a GOAT Hokage is his handling of the Nine-Tails attack.
Minato knew where to focus his efforts and how to minimize casualties. No Hokage besides Hashirama and Naruto would have reduced Kyubi’s impact like Minato. He strategically planned how to nullify Obito’s control over the Nine Tails, teleport Kyubi’s Biju Bomb, and seal the Jinchūriki inside his son. Minato is the greatest Hokage because he knew how to make tough decisions and do so under pressure.
Final thoughts
Minato was the first character in Naruto to become Hokage without a deep connection to the previous Hokage. He broke the cycle of nepotism that was often associated with the Hokage position. His rise to power is also worth noting, as most strong characters in the series belong to powerful clans. Minato came from an unknown clan, and before he died, there was a 'flee on sight' order for him.
