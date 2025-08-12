This might be controversial, but Madara would have been an effective Hokage in Naruto

The Hokage position is one of the most prominent in Naruto, and it represents a major part of the main character’s ambitions. Naruto wants to become a Hokage right from the very first moment viewers see him on screen. The Uzumaki seeks this position because it would mean that he is no longer unloved.

Ad

The series shows that those who attain the position of Hokage are the strongest and the most respected, as demonstrated with Hiruzen. Everyone seeks Hiruzen’s counsel, and he serves as the Leaf’s heart. He is also Konoha’s first line of defense. However, that line of defense becomes shaky when Orochimaru attacks, ultimately resulting in Hiruzen's death.

The next Hokage, Tsunade, performs well in leadership but proves to be a poor line of defense against Pain.

Ad

Trending

The Hokage are meant to be Konoha’s strongest defender; if that’s the case, Madara Uchiha should have been the Hokage after Hashirama. It can even be argued that he deserved the role of First Hokage more.

Madara was able to command a weaker Uchiha clan in a battle of attrition against the Senju, which required immense mental fortitude. In terms of mentality, Madara Uchiha is urguably superior to anyone who has ever ruled Konoha.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Madara was the best Hokage candidate in Naruto

Madara is a victim of too much love in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Naruto fans picture Madara, they see a power-hungry man at the end, someone so lost in the pursuit of strength that he forgot what he had originally been fighting for. While Madara may have looked like that in his final days, in the beginning, he was something more. Madara cared about family; arguably too deeply, and that was the first trait that made him Hokage material.

Ad

Unlike Orochimaru and Danzo, whose thirst for power was born from sheer narcissism, Madara craved power only to protect his loved ones. When Hashirama roped Madara into the Leaf, the village became a sort of quasi-family to him. While Madara considered himself to be an Uchiha first before being a member of the Leaf, he still wanted the best for the Leaf.

Madara seeks out peace like Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The only problem with Madara’s methods was that they were authoritarian; however, there is little to no difference between Madara's and Tobirama’s methods. Hashirama’s naïveté, on the other hand, meant he was never suited to the role of Hokage.

Ad

This naïveté was most evident in his handling of the tailed beasts. Hashirama saw them solely as weapons, and after capturing them by force, he shared them with other villages. This is something Madara would have never done, as the Uchiha would never willingly give away such a strategic advantage.

Final thoughts

The only reason Hashirama became Hokage instead of Madara ultimately comes down to bigotry and control. Madara was clearly the stronger candidate, but the Senju's deep-rooted dislike for the Uchiha clan meant they would never allow Madara to rule.

Ad

Hashirama was also a perfect Hokage for the Senju as he served the two needs. He was first a powerful figurehead that other villages revered, and he was also a bit of a klutz. Actions could be taken without his knowledge or approval, and he would remain unaware.

This is why much of the systematic evil is meted out to the Uchiha in Naruto, and it comes as a surprise to him when he hears about it.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More