This Naruto character is responsible for most of the series' events (and it's not Madara)

Despite Naruto ending years ago, the anime is still a huge source of debate among its fans. Various events in Naruto are a bone of contention, and this is due to ambiguity. Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, is responsible for these ambiguous moments, but praise must be doled out to him for Naruto’s stellar writing.

For an anime to get spoken about years after its completion, it must be legendary, and Naruto has attained that status.

One moment in Naruto that is still hotly debated is the origin of the series' events. In the series, the conflict between Indra and Asura was presented as the origin of the series' conflicts. Due to their conflicts remaining unresolved, they kept reincarnating and facing each other through time. This conflict led to the final battle between Naruto and Sasuke, which was later resolved.

However, the real origin of Naruto’s conflicts might lie with someone else. The person is Senju Tobirama, the first Hokage’s younger brother. Despite his brother being a pacifist and an idealist, Tobirama was more pragmatic, and this pragmatism turned into bigotry, which set the stone rolling for the destruction of the Uchiha.

Here is how Tobirama created the chain of events that will lead to the destruction of the Uchiha.

How Tobirama caused most of the events in Naruto

Tobirama is responsible for most of Konoha's structure (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tobirama, along with his brother Hashirama and Madara, was responsible for the formation of Konoha. The three ninja were committed to the idea of peace and an end to war between clans. However, Madara veered off that path when he was not given the position of Hokage, and he waged war against Konoha. The next person to compound on the actions of Madara and lead to hate was Tobirama.

Tobirama was a bigot, and even the First Hokage called him out on his behavior. Tobirama claimed he was not bigoted, as he had friends who were Uchiha, but that didn’t stop him from ostracizing the Uchiha. He did these actions by masking them as benevolence. The first action was creating the Konoha Military Police Force.

Tobirama alienated the Uchiha from the village (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Second Hokage claimed that the police force was meant to take advantage of the Uchiha's power and dedication, but this was a lie, as he created the force to remove the Uchiha from the village’s affairs.

The Headquarters of the police force was situated on the outskirts of the village, along with the Uchiha clan’s residence. This ensured that the Uchiha were far removed from the center of the village. The headquarters was also put close to a prison, which symbolized how Tobirama really saw the Uchiha as criminals.

He also made the ANBU unanswerable to the Police force, and this was his way of reducing Uchiha power and introducing moles to the Uchiha clan. This strategy later paid off, as Itachi was a member of the ANBU, and he leaked about the clan’s plans. He later slaughtered his entire clan to appease the authorities of Konoha.

Final thoughts

Apart from Tobirama indirectly fostering the hate that will influence future actions, he also developed jutsu that will lead to so much damage.

The Edo Tensei jutsu that was developed by Tobirama was responsible for the deaths of so many ninjas in the series, with the most popular being the Third Hokage. The jutsu in itself is forbidden, as it requires a life to be used. For Tobirama to create the jutsu, people must have lost their lives.

