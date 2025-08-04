You might disagree, but the Akatsuki capturing the Tailed Beasts as fast as they did in Naruto was realistic

The introduction of the Akatsuki to Naruto changed the trajectory of the story forever. Before the Akatsuki’s introduction, the world of Naruto felt very small. While viewers were familiar with Konoha and Kirigakure, the Akatsuki played an exploratory role. With them, the world of Naruto started getting larger. They also deepened the lore of the series, with their arcs serving as breakdowns of specific terms in the series.

The Akatsuki were in the business of hunting Tailed Beasts, and this was a form of terrorism. Tailed Beasts served as a symbol for the villages they resided in. It was even explained in the series that the Tailed Beasts were key in maintaining peace. Their destructive capabilities prevented other villages from taking the war to other villages.

When the Akatsuki came, the balance shifted. With the most powerful rogue Shinobi, the Akatsuki hunted each Tailed Beast from the first to the ninth. Some Naruto fans find it shocking that the Akatsuki succeeded, but it is not surprising. Every village wanted superiority over others, and this meant that the Akatsuki was doing their work by taking the Jinchūriki from other villages. Keep reading to find out more.

Why the Akatsuki could take Tailed Beasts from other villages in Naruto

When it comes to terrorist organizations in anime, there is no group that rivals the Akatsuki. The Phantom Troupe comes close, but when it comes to aura, it is far behind.

Everything about the Akatsuki screams evil, from the black and red cloaks to the colored rings; they embodied mystery. The Akatsuki was a terrorist organization, and they performed well for many reasons.

The first reason that the Akatsuki performed well was that they were Shinobi. Once someone is a Shinobi, they will always be a Shinobi because they can’t rid themselves of the actions a Shinobi will take.

The first time viewers see the Akatsuki, it is the duo of Kisame and Itachi, and they breach the Leaf like nothing. This is possible because Itachi is a member of the Leaf. He knows how and where to go.

Akatsuki Shinobi, who were allied to a certain village, often found it easy to enter and exit without any difficulty. When Sasori and Deidara go to recover Gaara, they are able to quickly dispatch the defenses of the Hidden Sand, and a huge chunk of this is due to Sasori’s spy network that fed the ex-Hidden Sand member with information.

Other villages were also content with the Tailed Beast being taken from other villages, and they refused to share any information that could help. The Hidden Stone could have shared information on Deidara, which would have helped Gaara defend himself more effectively. The Hidden Mist could have done the same with Kisame and prevented the loss of various Tailed Beasts.

Final thoughts

The only time all the Hidden villages band together in Naruto is when it is rumored that the Eight-Tails is gone. The Fourth Raikage immediately calls for a summit, and the only reason he does this is to point fingers. He points fingers at everyone but fails to blame himself for not calling a meeting when the Two Tails were snatched.

