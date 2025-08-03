The Phantom Troupe in Hunter x Hunter might be flying too close to the sun, and it won't bode well for most of them

Overconfidence has always had disastrous results in Hunter x Hunter, and the current Dark Continent storyline seems to be preparing the Phantom Troupe for their most disastrous error to date. Chrollo and his gang of robbers have been expertly put on a collision course with forces that are beyond their comprehension by Yoshihiro Togashi.Although the Troupe has previously carried out successful heists against formidable foes, their new target, the royal jewels of the Kakin Empire, may serve as the unbeatable obstacle that ultimately brings them to their knees.The stage is set for a classic Togashi subversion where accumulated power and reputation mean nothing against the ancient, parasitic forces that have been growing in the shadows for decades.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.The underestimated power of Guardian Spirit Beasts in Hunter X HunterThe princes' nen beasts have already demonstrated terrifying capabilities despite being in their developmental infancy. With every day, month, and year that goes by, these parasitic beings get stronger as they continue to drain aura from their hosts.Their potential is far greater than what we have seen from younger princes like Tserriednich, whose beast demonstrated the ability to change reality within weeks of waking. The beasts evolve alongside their hosts, creating a symbiotic relationship where time equals exponential power growth.Also read: Kurapika's abilities in Hunter x Hunter look broken because of their limitations, and it falls in line with his characterThis developmental aspect creates a crucial blind spot in the Phantom Troupe's planning. Chrollo and his crew have built their reputation defeating static opponents or those with limited growth potential.However, the Guardian Spirit Beasts represent something entirely different, living weapons that have been accumulating power for lifetimes. Even the &quot;weaker&quot; princes possess beasts that operate on levels that challenge conventional nen understanding, suggesting that the true apex of this power system remains unseen.Nasubi: The ultimate Chekhov's gunKing Nasubi represents the most dangerous variable in the Phantom Troupe's equation. As the current ruler of Kakin, his nen beast has had decades to mature and develop, potentially reaching levels that dwarf anything previously encountered in Hunter x Hunter.Togashi has carefully kept Nasubi's true capabilities hidden, presenting him as a seemingly passive observer of the succession war while hints of his deeper power lurk beneath the surface.Also read: Pitou's design change in Hunter x Hunter is yet another example of Togashi's artistic brillianceThe narrative significance of Nasubi cannot be overstated. Every major arc in Hunter x Hunter has featured a revelation about the true scope of power within its world, from Meruem's evolution to the revelation of the Dark Continent's dangers.Nasubi's nen beast serves as the perfect vehicle for this revelation, representing the culmination of the royal family's parasitic nen system at its most developed state. The greatest prize, the king himself, is probably safeguarded by something that Chrollo cannot steal or counter when he eventually tries to take the royal treasures.Final thoughtsThe Phantom Troupe's encounter with the Kakin royal family is a fundamental clash between opposing ideologies of power rather than merely another botched theft. While the Troupe relies on stolen abilities and temporary advantages, the Guardian Spirit Beasts represent power that has been cultivated and grown over lifetimes.Togashi has spent considerable time establishing the terrifying potential of these parasitic entities, and the logical culmination of this buildup is demonstrating what happens when thieves attempt to steal from gods. The Phantom Troupe may have flown too close to the sun, and their wings are about to be burned away by forces they never imagined existed.Also readThis Hunter x Hunter character truly upholds Togashi's message, and it's not Gon or KilluaThe line between good and evil in Hunter x Hunter is blurry, and its characters symbolize thisWhat is Conjuration ability in Hunter x Hunter? What are its limits? Explored