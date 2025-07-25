You might hate me for this, but the Uchiha massacre in Naruto was unnecessary

Naruto is filled with casualties. Since the story features anti-war themes, it’s not surprising that casualties are the main way these themes are expressed. The story of Naruto begins with a focus on the Hidden Leaf. Viewers are introduced to a world where ninjas are spies, protectors, and assassins. Naruto venerates these ninjas by attributing a noble status to them, but as the series progresses, it becomes clear that what we see might not be the full truth.

The full truth is less glamorous, and the ninjas are humans who pledge allegiance to the Leaf but often have personal goals that overshadow their duties. The first example of this is when Mizuki, a Chunin from the Hidden Leaf, tries to kill Naruto. He claims it's for the Leaf’s sake, but in reality, it’s for his own satisfaction.

Although there is a "will of fire," the reality for ninjas is that it’s barely followed; at the end of the day, it is just a big glass castle. Ninjas strive to maintain some form of pseudo-peace, often using the ugliest means to do so. The best example of this is the Uchiha massacre; it didn’t have to happen, but it occurred because ninjas preferred bloodshed over peace. Hiruzen was a level-headed leader; he could have found a way to involve the Uchiha more in line with their wishes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why the Uchiha massacre in Naruto was unnecessary

The last time the Uchiha clan existed in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To understand the Uchiha massacre, it's important to review their history in Konoha. The Uchiha clan joined Konoha after the Senju leader, Hashirama, asked them to merge with the Hidden Village.

The future Hokage was tired of the ongoing conflict between the Senju and the Uchiha and wanted them to unite forces to strengthen the Leaf’s power. This arrangement lasted until Madara sought more, which ultimately led to a battle he lost against Hashirama.

From that moment, public perception of the Uchiha began to shift. It didn’t help that the next leader of Konoha was a member of the Senju clan. Tobirama, the brother of the Second Hokage, led Konoha with major reforms.

Many of his reforms affected ninja society and set the tone for how the Uchiha were treated later in the series. Tobirama isolated the Uchiha from the village to prevent them from gaining power. This isolation also made it easier to neutralize the Uchiha clan.

The Uchiha clan is one of the strongest in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Kyubi attacked Konoha, suspicion against the Uchiha grew. Since history has shown they are the only ones capable of controlling a Jinchūriki, Konoha further shut them out. This didn’t go unnoticed by the Uchiha, and their frustration at being excluded from a village they cared about didn’t sit well with them. So, they plotted a coup and decided to use Itachi as a double agent.

Konoha learned of their plans, and instead of trying to negotiate and find common ground, their reckless plan was murder. Men, women, and children were killed as a result, with some people unaware that a coup was even happening. The act of murder is often the easiest option because they don’t see the Uchiha as human. If they did, they wouldn't have sent Itachi, who was basically a child, to kill his family.

Conclusion

Apart from the Hyuga, the Uchiha was one of the strongest clans in Konoha. When Konoha allowed the Uchiha massacre to happen, they diminished a powerful force that could have strengthened their ranks.

If the Uchiha had survived the two invasions of Konoha, the outcome might have been different. During Orochimaru's attack, they could have fared better, and during Pain’s assault, there was a chance that at least two Uchiha would have unlocked their Mangekyo Sharingans and changed the course of the battle.

