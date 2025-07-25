Hear me out, Kishimoto has already shown the flip side of Naruto and Sasuke's bond

One of the most touching moments amid the lengthy Naruto series is when Sasuke observes Madara and Hashirama during the Fourth Great Ninja War. The very essence of his internal struggles is pictured in his facial expression as he watches the terrible account of Madara and Hashirama.Rather than just presenting facts, this key point is a terrifying view of what Sasuke thinks to be his unavoidable fate. His face isn't one of pity for two fallen heroes. It is the burden of a young man who has already decided to take the more sinister path of his predecessors and fully understands the cost.Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.The mirror of failure in NarutoWhy does Sasuke look kinda sad in this panel byu/4LIFE__ inNarutoThe truth is, by this point, the resemblances of Madara and Sasuke are so evident that it is almost painful. The two characters have the same unwavering belief in their individuality to the point where no one other than them has the ability and insight to modify the world.However, whereas Sasuke sees Madara's last failure as a frightening reflection of his own possible fate, it is this very thought that, rather than attempting to discourage him, seems to strengthen his resolution to be successful where the previous one was not.Judging by the discomfort on his face, he seemed to be wrestling with the conception that even such a powerful person as Madara, who became a god and made plans for generations, might be unable to control destiny itself.The price of martyrdomWhat makes this moment truly sad is the fact that Sasuke understands what he is sacrificing. Unlike Madara, who became consumed by his own ideology, Sasuke understands exactly what he's giving up. He understands that the relationship with Naruto, shared roof, redemption, and the like, all flash before him like stars he has already resolved to never reach.He is depressed since he knows that he is going to follow a road that will be far more lonely than Madara's. Sasuke has decided to kill his closest friend and live forever as the world's silent guardian, alone and despised, whereas Madara and Hashirama at least perished together as friends.The final battle's true meaningSasuke's apparent investment in the ensuing Final Valley confrontation can be explained by this internal turmoil. Not only is he battling Naruto to support his beliefs, but he is also battling the aspect of himself that wants to think that cohabitation is feasible.The issue is that Sasuke has persuaded himself that Naruto's idea of shared burdens and understanding and his fundamental belief that he must do everything alone are irreconcilable. He sees only two choices: either compel the world to fit his vision at all costs, or yield to a world he cannot tolerate.Final thoughtsFinal Valley as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)The way that this moment recontextualizes everything that comes after is what makes Kishimoto's storytelling so brilliant. Sasuke's final conflict with Naruto is motivated by a deep sense of sadness and a misplaced sense of sacrifice rather than by hatred or retaliation. Sasuke sees the sad demise of Madara and Hashirama's friendship as a model for his own sacrifice rather than a warning.His expression of regret is the final time we see the youngster who formerly placed the highest importance on friendship, lamenting his own fate even as he moves on to accept it. The entire series' climax is changed from a conflict of beliefs to a tragic reflection on the cost of misplaced love by this one panel.Also read:I just can't ignore how lifeless Boruto fights are when Naruto has already shown the right wayFans call mobile game's version of Itachi vs Sasuke &quot;better than the whole anime series&quot;10 forbidden Jutsu in Naruto that shouldn't be forbidden