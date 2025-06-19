I just can't ignore how lifeless Boruto fights are when Naruto has already shown the right way

It's not just a generational shift of characters that separates Naruto and Boruto. There's also a massive difference in visual storytelling style when it comes to fight scenes, with Naruto being far more intricate than Boruto.

The fighting styles are noticeably less fluid, the set pieces and environmental combat are lacking, and Boruto often appears to be limited by what kind of shots it can do in battle.

This difference speaks to technical and artistic trade-offs that can end up undercutting what made the fights of the first series so good in the first place.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

The speedline problem in Boruto

Stills from Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

The main problem with Boruto's fight scenes is how heavily speedlines are used to replace backgrounds. In Naruto, speedlines were used carefully to show motion and guide the reader’s eye. But in Boruto, they’re used too often and in the same patterns, making scenes look repetitive and dull. Instead of adding energy, they feel like a shortcut to avoid drawing proper backgrounds.

Lost environments: From tactical battlegrounds to empty voids

Stills from Naruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

The environmental storytelling that has been integral to Naruto's combat genius is all but gone in Boruto. Battles in the original series showed how terrain, weather, and environments could be utilized as weapons. Itachi's genius wasn't just intelligence, it was his ability to weaponize shadows, walls, and the environment.

Itachi got Sasuke out of the village so he could set up conditions for him to use his lightning jutsu. That was also proof that ninjas are not only about power; they are also about playing a game of chess, where knowing the board makes a player good. Boruto fights take place in a void. Characters fight the same no matter if they are in a forest, a mountain, or a city.

The lack of environment interaction not only drains strategy, but makes every fight feel interchangeable. The generic speedline approach makes it impossible to tell the difference between an aerial fight, a ground fight, or a fight over different landscapes.

Artistic limitations: Missing the big picture

Stills from Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

Another element that I find disappointing is Ikemoto's reluctance to utilize double page spreads. For a series published on a monthly schedule and acting as a continuation of one of manga's "Big Three," not utilizing any double page layouts at all seems inexcusable.

We had scenes like the glimpse of Boruto and Kawaki fighting, or Naruto and Sasuke releasing their powers, where using spreads would have been so powerful. The decision to eschew this artistic tool comes from a fundamental artistic timidity, where the artist values efficiency over impact. The poor use of speedlines just further adds to this problem.

Rather than following character movement or highlighting certain actions, Boruto's speedlines are applied as general background flourishes, often hiding things like bullet trajectories or battle stances. It seems the artist is more comfortable with creating static illustrations and trying to emulate motion through shortcuts rather than actually understanding the fundamentals of sequential art.

Final thoughts

Stills from Naruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

The storytelling failures of Boruto’s fight scenes prove that a few visual elements make or break action scenes. Naruto proved that excellent manga fights needed awareness of the environment, strategic application of visual effects, and compositional courage.

Boruto has shied away from these techniques in favor of simple means in an attempt to save time. As a result, a series with one of the greatest combat legacies in manga has fallen short of the visual standards that made its predecessor an iconic showpiece for action storytelling in manga.

