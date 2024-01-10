"You Will Watch": Netflix's One Piece Egghead Arc announcement creates a hilarious meme trend

One Piece is one of the hottest anime titles at the moment. The entire anime and manga community was waiting in anticipation for the Egghead arc, and Netflix managed to get the streaming rights for it.

Naturally, any streaming platform would release an announcement on social media platforms to not only increase visibility but also to create a sense of anticipation. The announcement in question was made on X (formerly known as Twitter) through the official Netflix account. However, One Piece’s official X account shared the announcement with a hilarious phrase.

Expand Tweet

This created a trend wherein members of the animanga community and fans of the series came together to create a meme. Let’s see what the announcement was and some of the memes that were seen pertaining to it.

One Piece fans “demand” netizens to watch the show after following an important tweet

As seen in the post, Netflix had announced that the Egghead arc of the anime would be available on Netflix. Following this, the official account of One Piece shared Netflix’s tweet and had the following phrase as their caption:

“You will watch the latest episodes also on Netflix from 13th Jan.”

The way this statement was phrased seemed like the official account demanded the fanbase to watch the episodes.

Fans seem to enjoy the tone of the latest announcement by One Piece. (Screengrab via X)

Netizens decided to board this train and started spreading the same message. They included pictures and images of people being forced to do something and paired them with the aforementioned caption. This spread like wildfire, and it bred a new trend among avid fans of the series.

Fans uploaded images of Sanji Vinsmoke holding a gun and Jango the Turncoat using his pendant to hypnotize people. Plenty of similar memes were uploaded on the internet by fans as a reaction to the initial announcement that was made through One Piece’s official account.

One Piece fans make references to Sanji and Jango. (Screengrab via X)

It is highly likely that this particular phrase was calculated and done on purpose, assuming they could predict fans’ reactions to it. Fans also decided to continue this trend and put their own twists on it as well. Netizens morphed images of popular One Piece characters, demanding viewers to watch the show. Additionally, netizens also sprinkled a couple of other pop culture references into this trend.

Netizens make other notable pop culture references. (Screengrab via X)

One fan uploaded a GIF of a scene from Thelma & Louise, in which Louise held a stranger at gunpoint. The caption was the same, and the user demanded netizens to watch the Egghead arc of the anime series. Another user uploaded an image of Sigewinne from Genshin Impact. A possible reason for this reference could be that the character potentially has a dart gun in her ability kit.

Final Thoughts

This move by the official team was a stroke of genius. Not only did it inform the people about the show's availability on Netflix, but it also managed to create a trend.

This led to more fan interactions on social media platforms, creating a substantial amount of hype as well. It was nice to see an entire community jump on this trend and demand people to watch the anime in the nicest way possible.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.