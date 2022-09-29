Yuji and Megumi's return in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 breaks Twitter

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199’s alleged spoilers see Yuji Itadori finally return to the spotlight alongside fan-favorite Megumi Fushiguro. While the exact developments they return amidst are also exciting, fans are almost exclusively celebrating the return of these two characters.

Furthermore, while Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 focuses on others besides the two, Maki Zenin and Noritoshi Kamo’s appearances in the issue’s first half are certainly overshadowed. Despite how great the series has consistently been without them, it's clear that fans are excited to see Megumi and Yuji return to the series’ focus.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down fans’ excitement over and reaction to Yuji and Megumi’s returns, as well as briefly addresses general Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 sees first major step towards freeing Gojo come at a heavy price

While no text summary for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 spoilers is available as of this article’s writing, the raw scans have been leaked to Twitter from reputable sources in the series’ community. These scans show the first half of the issue focusing on Maki Zenin and Noritoshi Kamo, with an emphasis on Noritoshi’s youth and backstory.

Several pages show a young Noritoshi having a conversation with his mother, which some fans claim to have unprofessionally translated to him having a brother. Nevertheless, this flashback brings readers to the halfway point of the issue before Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 shifts perspectives.

Readers are then shown Megumi Fushiguro, Yuji Itadoria, Hana Kurusu, and Fumihiko Takaba in a hotel room, where they begin discussing their Culling Game experiences. It’s eventually revealed that Kurusu has eaten at least one Sukuna finger, based on the trademark tiny mouth appearing on various parts of her body and speaking independently of her.

The group then eventually moves on to discussing Gojo and getting Kurusu’s help to free him, which reveals her only being willing to help them if “the Fallen Angel” is defeated. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 then ends by revealing that the aforementioned Fallen Angel is none other than Ryomen Sukuna.

While fans are focused on Yuji and Megumi’s general return, this is also a major revelation to be addressed. It means that Yuji would have to consume all 20 Sukuna fingers and be executed before Gojo is unsealed since this is the only current way of defeating Sukuna fans know of.

There could, however, be a different way of going about this which doesn’t end with Yuji dying before Gojo is rescued. Kurusu could, perhaps, be persuaded by Itadori to help them before defeating Sukuna, promising he’ll give his own life when Kenjaku is defeated, and he can happily die.

There could also be a means of exorcizing Sukuna's spirit without actually allowing him to completely take over Yuji’s body. This would then allow Gojo to be freed, Yuji to live, and Kurusu to get what she wants, all while introducing a new conflict in fighting and exorcizing Sukuna.

However, this is all speculative, with not even the alleged raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 being confirmed via the series’ official release. Furthermore, even when official scans come out, there will likely be no language translations that indicate exactly how this plotline will develop. As a result, fans simply have to wait for future issues to get these answers.

