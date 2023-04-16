Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 12: Release Date and time, countdown, where to read, what to Expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 12 is slated to be released on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 12 AM JST. In Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 11, Chono told Omura that he is not an NPC member but is a real person who is in the dream. However, Omura did not believe that Chono was telling the truth, and in order to prove that he was in a dream with Omra, Chono gave her his working address.

But when Omura showed up at his work address, upon seeing Chono, she ran away. With this, the chapter has ended, and many are hoping to see what Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 12 will feature. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for chapter 12.

Everything to know about Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 12

Release date and time, where to watch

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 12 will be released on April 23, 2023, at 12 AM JST. The chapter will be distributed worldwide on the same day. Unfortunately, owing to time zone differences, publication timings are certain to vary. Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 12 will be accessible to readers worldwide on Shueisha's Manga Plus website and Manga Plus app. The manga is free to access without any subscription.

Chapter 12 of the series is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 08 am, Saturday, April 22, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, April 22, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, April 23, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, April 23, 2023

What is to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 12?

In the last chapter, Omura went to Chono's workplace; however, as soon as Chono saw her, she ran away. Later, when Omura was shown, she was still unable to believe that Chono was in her dream and that they were sharing a dream.

In the next chapter, we will probably see Omura going to her dreams to relive her high school life once more, as at the end of the last chapter, she still has not thrown away the mysterious book that allows the user to return to their youth in their dreams. We might also see Asakura's role in the next chapter, convincing Omura that she is not the only one who has been dreaming.

Recap of Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 11

The chapter began with Chono attempting to stop Omura from falling as she leapt from the top of the building. However, they both lost their balance and fell, with Chono frightened that he might die in his dream. However, when both touched the ground, they were safe.

Omura was startled that, after falling from a building's top, she was unable to awaken from her dream. Omura then questioned Chono about why he kept her from falling and called him an NPC. Chono responded by stating that he is not an NPC but rather that he is also in the dream, just like her.

When Omura heard this, she began laughing and did not believe what Chono had just said. Chono then asked her to believe him and gave her his work address. Later, Omura wakes up, thinking that she was consoled by her own imagination, and decides that she will get rid of the mysterious book and also visit Chono's work address.

As Omura sets foot in the real world, she goes over to Chono's work address. Omura then considers whether or not to enter the store before doing so. However, when Omura spots Chono outside the shop, Chono calls out to her, but Omura hides. Following that, Chono left the shop to get Omura, but Omura ran away.

At the conclusion of the chapter, Omura is shown catching her breath after she runs away from Chono, thinking that one day she will be able to live her life to the fullest, just like in her dreams.

This is where the chapter ends.

