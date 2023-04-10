Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 11: Release Date and time, countdown, where to read, what to Expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 11 will be released in the next issue of Shonen Jump+, Shueisha's weekly magazine, on April 16, 2023, at 12 am JST. The upcoming chapter will be made available in a digital format to readers worldwide via Shueisha's web platform, Manga Plus.

Written by Ryouma Kitada, Yumeochi Dreaming tells the story of Chono who regrets his past because he did not take advantage of the opportunities and missed them in high school. However, his tedious days soon end when he finds a mysterious book that gives him the ability to travel across time.

Chono in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 11 might understand how to wake up from dreams

TheOASG @TheOASG Ryoma Kitada's Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You has been added to MANGA Plus bit.ly/40sX9Df Ryoma Kitada's Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You has been added to MANGA Plus bit.ly/40sX9Df https://t.co/aubZXJlvKj

Ryouma Kitada's manga began serialization on February 5, 2023, and has so far issued 10 chapters. Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 11 will be released on April 16, 2023, at 12 am JST, and the manga will be distributed worldwide on the same day. Unfortunately, owing to time zone differences, publication timings are certain to vary.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 11 will be accessible to readers worldwide on Shueisha's Manga Plus website and Manga Plus app at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 08 am, Saturday, April 15, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11 am, Saturday, April 15, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4 pm, Saturday, April 15, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 pm, Saturday, April 15, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Saturday, April 15, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm, Saturday, April 15, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am, Sunday, April 16, 2023

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 11?

XeT @XeT__ 21. Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You 21. Yumeochi: Dreaming of Falling For You https://t.co/LvHK3ax27E

As seen in the last chapter, Chono knows that Omura is also a dreamer. Yet, it was not explained why Chono did not reveal to her that he was also a dreamer. In Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 11, readers will probably learn how to wake up from dreams.

In earlier chapters, Chono was able to figure out that when it was time to wake up, he would start feeling dizzy in his dreams. However, Chono didn't know how to wake up from a dream. This issue will likely be explored in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 11, as Omura jumped from the building to wake up in chapter 10.

As it happened, even Omura did not know whether or not by jumping off she would wake up. Additionally, in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 11, Chono and Asakura might confront Omura and tell her that they are also dreamers.

A brief recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 10

The last issue picked up where chapter 9 left off. When Chono arrived at the roof of the high school building, Omura was surprised to see him there. While Chono believed she was the perpetrator, Omura denied it, and Chono pointed to the snacks before asking again why she had done all the terrible work.

Omura responded that she had always been like this. Omura believed she was in her dreams and had the ability to speak up, and she no longer concealed herself like she did in real life. She then claimed to have tryphophobia and wished to turn the tables by crushing the groups.

Chono denied that she was crushing the wrong crowd, after which Omura stated that she may have done anything she wanted because it was her world in her dream. Chonos was astonished, but he did not tell her that he was also dreaming.

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 11 relase date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

Next, Chono tried to console Omura, but Omura dismissed him as an NPC. When they were discussing, someone arrived on the rooftop, who eventually turned out to be the classroom instructor. She then noticed the snacks and demanded that whoever was hiding come out.

As Chono and Omura were hiding, the latter got panicked so the former chose to leave. As Chono took full responsibility for Omura's actions, the instructor then returned and advised writing an apologetic letter.

Later, Omura and Chono were seen on the rooftop, and the former was shown getting worked up over the protagonist and attempting to break free from the dream but failing. Omura then thought that by jumping from the building, she would wake up as she was in her dream. Following this, she jumped off the building.

